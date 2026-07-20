Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To July 26

Your Chinese horoscopes are here for the week of July 20 - 26, 2026. It's time for the animal signs to finalize everything time-sensitive that's been pending in their lives.

Monday is the day to take your first step in a new direction. It's an Establish day, so you don't have to do anything perfectly, but do show intent. Tuesday is perfect for tweaking what you don't like since it's a Remove day, ideal for getting rid of things from your schedule that you don't want to continue in August. You also want to declutter and do a little cleaning around the house to bring in fresh energy.

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Midweek, you get a really nice four days in a row, or the energy is just fabulous. It's time to balance your life between work and relationships; you want to spend time with family and stabilize your life, so fixing broken things or reviewing your finances is a good place to start.

Saturday is the time to really go full speed ahead in the direction that you know you want to take for August. Sunday is a red day; don't make any risky decisions; instead, dedicate your energy to preparing in advance. Let's see what else is in store for you all week, based on your animal sign.

Rat

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Rat, this is a big week for you. On Saturday, an Initiate day, you enter a new life era. You take a first major step in a fresh direction. You won't want to let the past hinder your future progress. So, on Monday, you set your sights on a goal. This time of year, it's best to consider the end of the year and where you want to be.

Goals you need to reach become prioritized, and you can remove obstacles to your progress. By Sunday, you'll be much wiser and prepared for whatever comes next. July finishes strong for you, but this is the week where you set up your August.

Ox

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It's a good thing you are more on the conservative side when it comes to taking action. You want to enhance your clarity and focus before Sunday. Sunday is in your sign, and it involves doing less risky, more mundane activities. To maximize efficiency, Ox, front-load your activities to Monday, keeping your weekend pretty much open.

The day that you will take a stand for yourself arrives on Tuesday, when you let go of whatever you know should not be yours to handle. This is the week where you do the harder work of success, and it helps to elevate your opportunities on Saturday.

Tiger

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The week of July 20, you get to address some pending matters, perhaps even legal ones centered around property and control. You let others know where you stand on Monday, and by Tuesday, the actions you take help eliminate stress factors. Your next power day arrives on Wednesday. You will be very busy, almost feeling like you are putting out fires.

You pick up a good sense of what you need to do and what you should avoid during the week. This helps you protect your time and energy, which will feel limited, especially on Sunday. Try to use this day as your day of rest, rather than Thursday, since it will serve you better before next week arrives.

Rabbit

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Rabbit, you are not living for the weekend, nor are you trying to win any battles this week. You have this one beautiful day to work with, though, and it arrives on Thursday. If you have a date night, Earth Dog pillar energy provides you with softness, gentleness and a sense of hope. During peak performance days, don't forget self-care.

Schedule things that you need for yourself in advance. Rather than commit to activities you don't want to do just because, practice saying no. Sunday's Destruction Day helps you practice letting go of what's unhelpful and focus on what brings you joy.

Dragon

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The best day of the week for you arrives on July 25. The pillar Metal Rat gives you an edge and supportiveness toward your mind. You feel mentally clear and intuitively powerful. This is the day for exploring your desires. If you need to prepare an intention or map out a plan for an event, you can put together your ideas all week, but block time for focus on Saturday.

You do really well with the Destruction day energy on Sunday. This is a great day to discuss a problem and find solutions with a partner, or to prepare what you need to talk about when you go to work next week.

Snake

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Snake, you're going to feel pretty busy all week, but especially during the Full day in Fire Rooster pillar energy on Wednesday. This is your moment to pace yourself, as the risk of burnout increases. However, channeling your energy in a practical way works well for you. You get a ton done and feel like you've accomplished pretty much everything that was needed right now.

You discover something you didn't know about a Dragon on Sunday, and it could create a rift, but it doesn't have to. As a relationship seems to be breaking down due to trust issues, it's an opportunity for you to rebuild it on the mutual respect you've earned over time.

Horse

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Your attention focuses primarily on Monday and Tuesday on regaining control over areas of your life that have felt disorganized. You start to establish a new routine that comes with a learning curve. You don't mind navigating changes, and you mostly embrace them.

However, you can expect to make a few mistakes as you go. You enjoy the journey because it helps you be more compassionate toward others as they grow in their personal development. Your best day, though, arrives on Wednesday; you can channel your energy and ideas into action.

Goat

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You take on a leadership role on Monday, and then everything else seems to fall into line. People depend on you, and you need to make a few important decisions. You don't necessarily like the new pace, but you can see yourself growing into it rapidly.

You get asked a question by a Monkey on Tuesday, and you have to think about what you really want to do. This interaction sets up a new way of thinking for you, Horse. You now have a reason to learn about and research a topic. You're invested, and that is very good.

Monkey

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Monkey, overall, you experience a very quiet and peaceful week. On Monday and Tuesday, there's quite a bit of movement in the area of your life. You get introduced to a project that's new to you, and even though it's a change of pace, you like it. I'm Tuesday. You may be moved to another apartment or have duties that typically aren't yours, and it can feel slightly disarming, but again, you like it.

The rest of the week starts to feel uneventful. You're not overly busy, but you're awfully bored. You can consider this a week to feel at ease and to provide some predictability, giving you a sense of security. You can catch up on other things you need to do to get ahead.

Rooster

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An expense can come in unexpectedly on Tuesday and be more than you were planning for. The financial loss wakes you up to the realization that if you don't do something new, you'll be hurting down the road.

What seems to have been a misfortune for you this week turns out to be a really good thing. You start making appointments to talk to new people. You network and meet new people. This ends up being quite a powerful week for you, Rooster, even if it didn't start that way.

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Dog

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The week of July 20 turns out to be a very gentle week for you. Even though there are some moments where you have a lot of work to do and some of it you don't like, you feel pretty good about it.

The most important day for you arrives on July 23. The pillars are energy and earth. You feel a strong sense of internal balance, alongside an external world where you find peace within.

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Pig

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Pig, this is a very sociable week for you as you learn to be brave and bold in your relationships. You don't always say what you need or feel. But early in the week, you do. Your goal is to bring harmony in your love life. However, the rest of the week could feel a bit rocky at first.

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You are setting boundaries for yourself. Others have to learn to comply with the choices you make and your comfort. You're making plans for your home and work life. These are big moments, and you want to do the right thing.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.