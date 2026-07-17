Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For July 20 - 26 — Mercury Retrograde Finally Ends

Weekly horoscopes are here for July 20 - 26, 2026. Mercury retrograde is (finally!) coming to an end this week, which is great news for every zodiac sign. When the Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, it meets with the Moon in Sagittarius on the 23rd. The boost of fiery energy is exactly the drive and motivation we need in order to awaken from the slumber that Cancer season brought.

Mercury stations direct on the 23rd, clearing the nebulousness when it comes to our thinking process. The Moon in Capricorn on the 26th (the same day Saturn retrograde begins) shows us that through all this inspirational and dynamic fiery energy, we need some grounding to keep us focused.

Weekly horoscopes for July 20 - 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Pay more attention to your workload during the Libra Moon on Monday, Aries. Make sure not to take on too many projects at once and review your work diligently before turning it in. The collaborative energy of this Moon is good for teamwork as long as you connect with people who have your best interests at heart.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Scorpio is a positive force that gives you some mental clarity and new insight. Some wonderful ideas you have over the next couple of days help to boost your work in either the professional or academic sector.

The Moon in Sagittarius gets some momentum from the Sun in Leo at the end of the week, showing fire signs like you how to stay focused.

Over the weekend, the Capricorn Moon echoes the lessons Saturn in Aries is trying to teach you. Try to be less impulsive when it comes to claiming your success.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Relationships are a focal point for you this week. You're building up plans for the long-term, which you can start putting into action once Mercury stations direct on Thursday.

The Moon in Scorpio makes you feel more emotionally connected with close friends or your romantic partner on Tuesday and Wednesday, when you're more understanding than usual.

The Sun enters Leo this week. It aspects the Moon in Sagittarius on Thursday, making that a great day for home improvement and finishing projects around your house. This is an excellent creative energy that boosts your imaginative side, Taurus.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Things begin working in your favor again this week as Mercury, your ruler, stations direct on Thursday.

The Moon in Libra continues some of the lessons from last week, which makes Monday a sweet day for those who are currently in romantic relationships. You feel supported and understood. Those who are single find it easier to work with others.

The Moon in Scorpio awakens your ambition on Tuesday as you set your sights on the top. You may even feel unstoppable at this time.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius on July 23, it meets with the Leo Sun, a very vibrant energy that boosts your social life for the next several weeks. Prepare to meet new people and travel, Gemini. Enjoy all that the Sun in Leo brings to you!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The Libra Moon at the start of the week motivates you to switch up your home decor and make your workspace a lot more relaxing. Motivation continues pouring through during the Scorpio Moon as you look towards the future with a lot more patience and care.

You can get started with carrying out the blueprint you mapped out for your future this week as new ideas flow with Mercury stationing direct on Thursday. No longer will you feel that cloudy, hazy nebulousness of the transit, Cancer. You feel a lot more confident about making decisions moving forward.

The Sun enters Leo in the middle of the week, joining the Moon and Sagittarius. This fiery energy jumpstarts your professional sector as you feel more inspired to work hard for your money.

When the Moon enters Capricorn on Sunday, you strengthen your relationships with the people around you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Happy Solar return, Leo! The Sun is entering your sign this week. Even with the Pluto opposition early on, you still feel a lot more in control with Jupiter meeting the Sun, making it a very pleasant experience and allowing you to face challenges with a lot more self-assurance.

The Moon moving from Libra to Scorpio at the start of the week has you centered on home and family connections. This is also an excellent week for you to analyze your root system and the foundation that you’ve built over the last several years.

Mercury stations direct on July 23, allowing you to start new plans and set your sights on greater goals (which you'll likely achieve with the Moon entering Sagittarius on the same day). Utilize this positive energy to fuel your creative ambitions over the next several weeks.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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At the beginning of the week, the Libra Moon shows you that self-care is essential, especially when you’re caught up with work or more focused on others. Learning to put yourself first is connected with this Jupiter in Leo transit, Virgo.

Working with others is a signature theme this week with the Moon in Scorpio being all about how you step out of your comfort zone and learn how to take the lead. Prepare to have friends reach out to you at this time. If they seek advice, be willing to listen to them and show up for them, especially now that Mercury is direct.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius towards the end of the week, it's a good time to connect with family or distant friends. The transit brings you closer together and allows you to spend more time with them. Do something exciting at home and catch up.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The week begins with the Moon in your sign, so you're learning how to be more independent and strengthen the connection you have with yourself. Monday is a day of reflection, Libra, as the Moon makes an aspect to Saturn.

When the Moon is in Scorpio starting on Tuesday, you have a desire to expand your understanding of a topic or begin learning something new. You feel encouraged to connect with like-minded people and discuss topics that interest you.

The Sun enters Leo this week. When it aspects the Moon in Sagittarius on Thursday, you begin to trust your philosophy and new ideas a lot more.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Capricorn makes it easier for you to begin planting the seeds for your future endeavors now that Mercury is direct.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Having the Moon in Libra on Monday adds a lot of positive flow to your connections this week. With Mercury ready to station direct on Thursday, you experience a period of reconciliation with friends or people from your past.

The Moon in your sign nourishes your inner child midweek. The emotional transit gives you some new lessons on personal power and releasing what no longer serves you.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius on Thursday, your career goals are illuminated. Jupiter and the Sun, also now in Leo, are asking you to dream big and not to lose sight of your vision for the future.

The Saturnian energy from the Capricorn Moon over the weekend prepares you for your next adventure. Stay ahead by planning, Scorpio. With Mercury finally direct, you can make more efficient moves and practical plans for the next several months.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Socializing and reaching out to people are themes of as the Moon moved from Libra to Scorpio at the start of the week. You're prioritizing friendships and personal connections this week, Sagittarius. Single people might be driven to spend time with friends or meet new people. Meanwhile, those in relationships have a lot of fun with their partners.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in your sign makes it easier to concentrate on your academic endeavors, especially with Jupiter making an aspect to the Moon and Mercury now direct.

When the Moon is in Capricorn on Sunday, you're more disciplined and prepared to face any new obstacles since Jupiter is making you more confident.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Cancer season has taught you a lot about love. It likely also taught you how to be more compassionate. However, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo this week, shifting your attention towards new goals.

On Monday, the Moon in Libra reminds you of why you are a perfectionist in your field. As Saturn throws more curveballs, Capricorn, the Moon entering Scorpio on Tuesday allows you to stay a step ahead.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Thursday, you dive deep to channel the warrior within. Preserve your energy when the Moon is in your sign this weekend, because it's an action-packed time preparing you for the wonders that next week will bring.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You've set your sights on your next great adventure, Aquarius, and Monday's Libra Moon pushes you to start your planning phase this week since Mercury is stationing direct midweek.

Creative outlets are on your mind when the Moon is in Scorpio on Tuesday and Wednesday. You may be driven to go back to an old project or begin a new one that is more aligned with what is currently fueling your inspiration.

On Thursday, the Moon in Sagittarius represents a few days of fun and new opportunities as the Moon meets with the Sun in Leo. Leo season opens a door for inner healing and self-reflection.

Closing the week is the Capricorn Moon, making it easier to focus on yourself and take part in activities that add more joy to your life.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This Mercury retrograde was all about healing old love stories, Pisces, and now you have more insight into what you are looking for in a partner. On Monday, the Libra Moon teaches you how to be there for friends and the people you care for.

When the Moon is in Scorpio on Tuesday and Wednesday, you are able to take the lead in affairs pertaining to home. Family might seek your help, and you're more solution-oriented at this time.

Career goals are much more manageable this week once Mercury turns direct on Thursday. You also have the support of Jupiter in Leo showing you where to focus your energy and how to elevate your craft.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.