3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From July 20 - 26

There are three Chinese zodiac signs attracting wealth and success all week, from July 20 to 26, 2026. This is the kind of week where hard work literally pays off.

On Monday, an Establish Day, take the first step. It doesn't have to be perfect. The point is action. There are two days for removing obstacles this week: Tuesday and Sunday. The two main business days are Wednesday, a foundational day for busy work like running errands or setting up the things you know you need, and Saturday for initiation. Something you know needs to happen that no one can do but you will come up.

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Have fun on Friday, since you deserve a break! Enjoy the success you reap throughout the week.

1. Goat

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The type of wealth and success you want can't necessarily be purchased by money, Goat, so that is not your focus this week. You are drawn towards freedom. You want more control over your time and how you spend it. Another thing you're focusing on this week, if you accomplish it, is a greater sense of security.

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You don't mind being held accountable by family and friends or by your boss and coworkers, but you don't want to feel micromanaged. It gives them a sense of security, but it doesn't feel good to you. You want people to trust your ability to solve problems, and a few decisions you make around Wednesday help that to happen for you.

The true feeling of absolute nirvana for you arrives on Sunday. You relax and let your imagination run free. A few home projects or whipping up something simple but super cute in the kitchen is the ideal end to a very busy week.

2. Rat

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You don't like it to be thought of as a superficial goal, but for you, Rat, money does matter. So this week, when it comes to success and wealth, you want to see actual dollars in your bank account. To get where you want to be, it's up to you to make it happen. You do need to be careful, though. Tuesday and Sunday are days for you to remove obstacles, but if you spend more than you have or take risks you didn't plan for, you could end up with an unexpected setback.

Monday and Saturday are the two most important days of the week for you when it comes to creating wealth. On Monday, you want to take a step forward in any direction you know you need to take. If you have to make a phone call to someone you need to talk to, do so. If you have to schedule a meeting, then book it. You don't want to be shy, but a little tact is helpful. On Saturday, you double down on the efforts that you made from Monday to really add depth to your work. This is when one success truly kicks in for you, and you will see it in practice.

3. Rooster

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Wealth comes to you in the form of friendship. This week, what you value more than anything and consider to be the ultimate success is having people in your life who love you and care about you. You invest your time and energy in your community. You really take the time to listen to the conversations you have with someone important when they talk to you. You go out of your way to show you care.

Rooster, you even do some things you haven't done in many years: send a card in the mail or a little thoughtful note out of the blue to someone just to let them know you're thinking of them. You realize that these things should've been done a long time ago. You're glad you're starting again now. This week becomes a very successful milestone for you because it opens your mind and heart to the possibilities of where your life can go when you focus on the right things.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.