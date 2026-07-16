The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From July 20 - 26

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from July 20 to 26, 2026, invest your energy into yourself.

The week ahead brings a burst of motivation. Leo season begins on July 22, reminding you to be your most authentic self and to own all that you are unapologetically. Mercury then stations direct in Cancer on July 23, helping you finally move forward. Luck is attracted to authenticity, so be yourself, and you can manifest all you’ve ever wished for.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, July 26

It’s time to dig deep, Aries. Beginning on July 26, Saturn turns retrograde in your zodiac sign. This is a time when your most pivotal personal growth occurs. It may not be easy, but this is where your luck is found. What you pour into yourself now will help you flourish for years to come.

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Saturn will continue its retrograde through December 10, helping you learn more about who you are and what is most important to you. Focus on managing your time and don't rush into anything. Instead, lean into the quiet moments.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, July 26

Invest in your purpose, Taurus. The North Node moves out of Pisces and into Aquarius on July 26, helping you achieve lasting success. The North Node governs your fate, and in Aquarius it’s about the work that you choose to do in this lifetime. If you've been thinking about a career change or starting your own business, this energy can help.

The North Node will remain in Aquarius through March 26, 2028. This a profound time for professional success and truly feeling like you are living your divine purpose.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, July 26

Luck is yours, Gemini. On July 26, the North Node moves into Aquarius, beginning a new era of abundance and adventure. The North Node will be in this air sign until March 26, 2028, making this a period to try new things and stretch beyond your comfort zone.

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While this energy is set to bring about travel or even relocation opportunities, its goal is to help you see how connected you are to the world around you. You may have gotten comfortable in your own little community, but that will be changing in the coming years. Be sure that you are ready for the ways luck will transform your life.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Thursday, July 23

Jupiter first entered your zodiac sign in the summer of 2025. Since then, you’ve moved through immense emotional healing, Cancer. Jupiter brings abundance, but in your sign it truly affects your emotions and what you want for yourself.

As Jupiter left Cancer, Mercury stationed retrograde in this water sign, creating an important phase of reflection and growth. When this retrograde ends on July 23, you have one last chance to let go of any old hurts and seize a new beginning. It's time to start focusing on the future you want to create.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, July 22

Welcome to your season, Leo! The Sun moves into your sign on July 22, and this is a time for celebrating and setting new intentions for what you want for yourself in the year ahead.

With Jupiter also in Leo, this transit is even more special. Wednesday is bringing not just luck but incredible new opportunities. This is the luckiest birthday you’ve had since 2014, so be sure you are feeling that energy. Don’t limit or hold yourself back in any way because this year is about to show you all that is possible.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, July 26

On July 26, as Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries, slow down and reflect on your inner fears before moving ahead. This is a time of growth and making important changes. However, it’s not so much about what you do, but why you’re doing it that matters most.

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This energy helps bring greater authenticity into your life, benefiting your intimate relationships and finances. But first you have to deal with your fears. By leaning into your inner self, you won’t just overcome what you’re scared of, but see why it’s worth it to keep going.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, July 23

On July 23, Mercury stations direct in Cancer, bringing success to your professional life, Libra. Since the end of June, Mercury has been retrograde in this water sign, which stopped you from moving forward. This was meant to help you take advantage of previous opportunities and figure out what you actually want for yourself.

Now, as Mercury stations direct in Cancer, you will have until August 6 to make the decisions that will bring the success you desire. Be sure that you’re honoring what this retrograde taught you and, of course, that you’re letting your heart lead.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, July 22

Leo Season begins on July 22, bringing immense luck to your career and helping you land the job of your dreams. Leo calls you to believe in yourself and have confidence in your skills. Don't be afraid to take up space. As the Sun enters this fire sign, embrace these qualities so you can seize your professional destiny and create the luck you desire.

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This Leo Season will be luckier than most as Jupiter is also in Leo. Hold space for new opportunities and offers. You may have to take a leap of faith in the coming weeks.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, July 26

The North Node moves into Aquarius on July 26, helping you manifest all you desire. The North Node will be in Aquarius through March 2026, making this an important period for speaking your dreams into existence and challenging your past beliefs.

Pay attention to where your rigid or self-limiting thoughts are holding you back from taking chances or seizing opportunities that come along. Believe that anything is possible and be sure that what you put out into the world matches that mindset.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, July 21

It's time to make a choice, Capricorn. On July 21, the First Quarter Moon rises in Libra, calling you to make a decision in your professional life.

This lunation pushes you to take action. While you often want guarantees before making any big decisions in your life, that may not be possible during this time. Instead, you will have to have faith and trust yourself to know what is best. Any decision is better than none.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, July 26

The North Node moves into your sign on July 26, where it will remain until March 26, 2028. This is a huge period of soul development, Aquarius. You are learning to choose what resonates with you so that you can create your own path forward.

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You’ve always felt different than those around you. You don’t just want one dream; you want them all. It's been hard at times to live within this lifetime and the restraints that society places on what is possible. However, with the North Node in Aquarius, all of that changes. You will come to know your soul, and because of that, you won’t be following any path but your own. Prepare for change and unexpected opportunities.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Thursday, July 23

Mercury retrograde finally ends on July 23, Pisces, and it's quite the relief. You may have been emotional over the last few weeks, or wondering if what you’re doing will ever pay off in the long run.

This retrograde period was about you understanding yourself on a deeper level so you can trust your intuition. Whether it has to do with a creative project or even romance, you must trust yourself before you can trust the universe. Let clarity arrive, but don’t wait too long before taking action, as Mercury will only remain in Cancer through August 6.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.