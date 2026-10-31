This Week’s Waning Crescent Moon Helps You Make A Big Decision

For most of this week, the Moon is in a waning crescent phase, helping us figure things out and make important decisions about what we want to release. Next week's New Moon is the time to take a leap, but this is our chance to plan ahead.

This lunation encourages us to practice self-love and really own our power. With several planets still retrograde, information from the past is resurfacing. It might seem redundant, but it is meant to help us make a big decision in the days ahead. By the time the New Moon rises in Scorpio on November 9, we will be ready.

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Aries

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This is not the time to compromise, Aries. For you, Scorpio season is all about planning to achieve your goals. As you reflect on the past, you unlock your own strength and hidden talents. While we all face our shadow side, you are becoming more aware of the changes you want to bring into your life.

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The retrograde energy helps you move forward and keep sight of your dreams. Meanwhile, the Leo and Scorpio lunations motivate and push you forward, especially if you've been feeling stagnant.

Taurus

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If your relationships have been struggling, this is your chance to patch things up. Venus and Mercury are improving your communication with the people around you. Don't hold grudges, as they only keep you from moving forward. Instead, talk things through and don’t be too closed off.

The Virgo and Libra lunations bring clarity and understanding,Taurus. If you haven’t been too keen on diplomacy, you might see your perspective change as people begin to gravitate more towards you this week.

Gemini

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Old habits might resurface this week, but this time, you have a game plan to make the changes you've avoided. During the waxing crescent moon, it's easier to shift your mindset and ditch any bad habits.

When the Moon is in Leo, you find inspiration from the people close to you. Focus on artistic pursuits and creative projects. Mercury in Scorpio is helping you see your work in a new light.

Cancer

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This week, and for the rest of this Venus retrograde, take an honest and thorough evaluation of your relationship with love. Don't repeat past mistakes or fall into the same toxic cycles. This is your chance to reconcile with a previous story so you can begin a new chapter.

Although Scorpio season might make us all want to hold onto grudges, Venus is back in Libra, joining the Moon in the same sign this week. This energy is clearing out any bitterness or resentment in your heart.

Leo

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With the Moon joining Jupiter in your sign at the start of the week, you are in your favorite place: the spotlight. This energy helps you believe in love and relationships. If you’ve doubted your potential before, that's changing now.

The key this week is devotion, as the fixed planets are making it easier to see what you should prioritize and give your attention to. If you gave up a goal and want to rekindle it, this is your chance. But know that it will take a good amount of effort.

Virgo

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Embrace an abundant mindset, Virgo. It will make it so much easier to aim for great things. As an Earth sign, the previous Full Moon grounded you and showed you your potential. You are finally realizing you're worthy of abundance and happiness.

With the Moon in your sign on November 3, you are starting to see the results of your hard work and effort. You are also receiving support from Mercury retrograde. This energy is filling your mind with brilliant plans that help you navigate the road ahead.

Libra

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Venus in your sign meets up with the Moon in Leo, adding some much-needed optimism to your life. More growth and rewards are in store for you. You are transforming, Libra, but Mercury retrograde reminds you that there is still more inner work to do.

As we gear up for the New Moon in Scorpio, take time to reflect on your value system and how you protect your boundaries. The transits this week can also make you feel like a warrior, allowing you to see what you’re willing to protect and fight for.

Scorpio

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This is a great week to connect with family and friends, Scorpio. The Leo Moon is helping you find a better work-life balance. Though your career is important, this energy shows you that it isn't everything.

With the Sun and Mercury in your sign and Venus retrograde in Libra, you are filled with gratitude in the days ahead. Spending time with those who support you will help you feel prepared for the new beginning the New Moon in your sign will bring.

Sagittarius

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Start with baby steps, Sagittarius. You may be willing to take on more than you can handle this week. Be careful, or you might burn out.

The Moon in Leo and Scorpio spark your passion and motivation, but it’s best to be practical and not make promises you can't keep. Make sure your plans are manageable and achievable so you don’t lose sight of your progress.

Capricorn

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Take some time this week to reflect on the past, Capricorn. Understanding these old lessons can give you the edge, especially with Scorpio season showing others your potential and hard work.

This week also brings networking opportunities. Don't be afraid to step into the spotlight or reconnect with old professional connections. Before the upcoming New Moon in Scorpio, prepare to be more sociable and communicative with others.

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Aquarius

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You might get a call from an old mentor or coworker this week. Pick up the phone, Aquarius. They may just help you get ahead. But even if the phone doesn't ring, you are becoming more aware of what you want to achieve in the future.

Mercury and Venus retrograde help you open your heart to a new path or rediscover the passion you have for your current profession. You may prioritize growing your talents or refining your skills during this period.

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Pisces

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This week, you have the chance to repair any relationships that are struggling. Ask yourself whether you’re showing up for the people who mean the world to you. Are you being as good a friend as you can be?

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The Virgo Moon gives you the solution you’ve been looking for as you become a refuge for those you care about. Scorpio season boosts your communication and helps you be a more present friend and partner without losing yourself in these connections.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.