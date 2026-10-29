Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week Between Now & November 8

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from November 2 to 8, 2026 has some really great things in store. It's finally time to start taking action.

While Venus and Mercury are still retrograde through November 13, Mercury Cazimi occurs on November 4. This begins its new cycle and helps us start moving forward. Hold space for a past opportunity or even romance to reenter your life in the days ahead. This is not the week to sleep on your dreams or ignore the offers that are coming in. It's time to start going after all you’ve ever wanted.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, November 8

Luck will touch every part of your life this week, Aries. The energy on November 8 targets what makes your life meaningful. Think about what is most important to you, and what you truly desire.

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Whether you’re looking to improve your love life or get ahead in your career, this energy can help you do all of that and more. Just be mindful that the universe isn't playing around, and neither should you. Invest in manifesting everything you’ve ever wanted, knowing the cosmos will help you do it all.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, November 7

Pay attention to what resonates, Taurus. The Moon aligns with Venus retrograde in Libra on November 7, helping you understand what you need to feel better and actually make the most of your life.

With the Moon involved, you must take time alone to pause and reflect on your feelings. This will help you use the energy of Venus to make the changes you want. Focus on creating balance in all that you do. Remember, you don’t need to exhaust yourself to reach your fate.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, November 4

Be willing to talk through your options, Gemini. On November 4, Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio occurs, changing how you communicate your needs. This can look a lot like setting better boundaries, too.

The goal is to recognize that you can always communicate better. With Mercury in Scorpio, you must be honest about how you feel and what you need. Stop trying to soften it to make others comfortable. By talking through things and honoring yourself first, you can use Wednesday's energy to begin a brand new cycle in your life.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, November 3

Let your emotions reveal the truth, Cancer. The Moon moves into Virgo on November 3, bringing insight and new possibilities into your life. This lunation helps you see through any confusing emotions so you can finally understand what they mean. This, in turn, helps you feel confident choosing a path and moving forward.

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But before you go and make any big decisions, set aside time to journal or just sit with your emotions. You are going through a great deal in your personal life at the moment. Understanding your truth can help reveal what you’re meant to do with it.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, November 8

This is your moment, Leo. Get ready to take advantage of the lucky energy this week. On November 8, the stars align to bring you good fortune. But you can't just sit on your couch and expect things to get better on their own.

This day helps you see what you truly want and what you must do to achieve it. Figuring out your first step is the hardest part. Now, it's time to take action. Just make sure you stay authentic, as that will lead to the abundance you dream of.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Wednesday, November 4

There is no going back, Virgo. On November 4, Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio occurs, beginning a new cycle in your life. Scorpio energy can teach you a lot about honoring your emotions and communicating how you feel.

At times, you discount your feelings and focus entirely on what is practical or logical. But Scorpio doesn’t let you do this. You may surprise yourself by what you feel or express to others on Wednesday, but this is part of a new cycle that’s beginning. After this week, you will never again need permission to follow your truth.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, November 7

Know your worth, sweet Libra. The Moon unites with Venus retrograde in your sign on November 7, helping you to check in with yourself and the progress you’ve made. Venus has been retrograde here since October 25. This helps you reflect and reassess your relationship with yourself. After all, this impacts every area of your life.

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Really, this day is all about self-love. Don't let anyone else dictate what you deserve. Raise the bar in your life, and don’t settle for less. That is the only way to recieve what you desire.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, November 8

You're lucky in whatever you choose to do, Scorpio. But the energy on November 8 is helping you get ahead in your career specifically. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, you might be feeling stuck. But don't worry. That won't last for long.

Exciting opportunities and big ideas are starting to come in, but it's up to you to take action on them. Embody your most confident self and get ready to take your rightful seat at the table. What you do now can determine the rest of your life.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, November 3

You can always make changes, Sagittarius. Lately, your focus has been on your family and home life. But on November 3, when the Moon moves into Virgo, it's time to think more about the work you do.

This lunation invites you to reflect on your emotions and how fulfilling your current life path feels. If something isn't working, this is your chance to change it. Nothing is set in stone, even if it feels like it is.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, November 7

Be open to what comes up for review, Capricorn. On November 7, the Moon aligns with retrograde Venus in Libra, bringing an important moment in your career. Don't be surprised if this has to do with an old opportunity or collaboration.

On your luckiest day this week, you get the sense that you’re finally where you’re meant to be. This is something you've been seeking for a while. This could come with a new job offer or promotion; however, it may just be confirmation that you're on the right path.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, November 4

Don’t limit the opportunities around you, Aquarius. On November 4, Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio peaks, bringing about a new beginning in your career. Mercury has been retrograde in this water sign since October 24, helping you review the work you’re doing.

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Scorpio brings transformation based on growth and truth. For you, it’s crucial to pay attention to the opportunities surrounding you. Don’t be afraid to explore a new path or investigate an offer. No matter how set you thought you were in a particular role, you're still allowed to change your mind.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, November 7

Healing will bring the changes you need, Pisces. You are surrounded by luck and new beginnings this week, but to recieve them, you must make sure you're not hanging onto the past. Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio on November 4 brings exciting new opportunities your way. Finally, you can start moving forward.

This energy is about knowing your worth, but it also brings a certain kind of peace about things that may still have been haunting you from your past. You have everything you need to move forward, but you can’t do it if you’re still hanging onto pieces of what once was.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.