Mercury Retrograde Hits 4 Zodiac Signs The Hardest Between Now & November 13

Get ready, folks. Mercury is in retrograde and hitting four zodiac signs the hardest between now and November 13, 2026. We're in for a whirlwind because right now, everything we know is being flipped upside down.

Things from the past are coming back up, whether that's people or even long-buried feelings. What you were certain about just last week suddenly seems more confusing than ever. This is not the time to make any life-changing decisions. "While Mercury is retrograde in the sign of Scorpio, it’s a strong time to get in touch with our instincts, motivations, and dark side," the astrologers at CafeAstrology explained. That's especially true if you're one of these four astrological signs.

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1. Scorpio

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Mercury is retrograde in your sign, Scorpio. That means what happens now is gonna feel personal. Expect conversations you thought were over to come back up and people from your past to reappear. "Be very careful what you say out of frustration," astrologer Auste Grigutis warned. "Cause once the words come out of your mouth, you can't take them back."

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That being said, you don't have to play coy. Wires can easily get crossed, so make sure you are direct and honest. Think before you speak and try to avoid any arguments. It's not worth digging in your heels when there's a high chance you'll change your mind once Mercury goes direct on November 13.

2. Taurus

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Your relationships are about to be tested, Taurus. "Someone could bring up an issue that you thought was resolved, or you may even be questioning a connection that you've invested yourself in," Grigutis explained. This isn't random. It's the universe sending you a message, so pay attention to what comes up.

"This retrograde is literally bringing up a specific pattern that you keep repeating," the astrologer continued. "The reason why it's coming up is because it's not serving you, and you need to break it." Try not to fall into bad habits or get complacent. Notice what isn't working and make a change.

3. Gemini

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Sorry, Gemini. Because Mercury rules over your sign, you're getting hit the hardest. "This means your daily routine, work responsibilities, and also communication with other people could get a little bit complicated," Grigutis cautioned. "And something you've been putting off, Gemini, is finally going to be incredibly hard to ignore."

Is it important to address? Absolutely, but don't let it overwhelm you. It's easy to let stress get the better of you during this time, but you don't have to let it. Take time alone to reflect on what comes up. Meditate and journal about your feelings. Ground yourself so you can make it through this retrograde unscathed.

4. Aquarius

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You've been working hard to build your career and public image, but Mercury retrograde is taking you on a detour, Aquarius. Annoying, I know. But stay open, because it could teach you something valuable.

"An old opportunity could come back around, and a professional conversation with someone could actually maybe even shift your perspective or shift your direction in terms of your career," Grigutis said. "This is not a setback, but you need to make sure that you're thinking through any sort of work decisions very, very, very thoroughly." Consider your goals and whether they still feel aligned. Then make decisions that will bring you closer to what you actually want.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.