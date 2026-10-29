3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now Through November 8

Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success this week, from November 2 to 8, 2026. In the days ahead, you finally start to see glimpses of hope and confirmation for all you’ve been working toward.

Retrograde season is still in full swing; however, this week brings Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio on November 4, which signals the start of a new cycle. So, although things are still slow-moving, you can finally begin to take action on your goals. It's time to start manifesting the success you desire.

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1. Libra

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Be intentional with what you do, Libra. Mercury Cazimi occurs in your sign on November 4, beginning a new financial cycle in your life. Although Mercury is retrograde through mid-November, you can start taking action toward your goals and bettering your finances this week. But no matter what you do, it's important to be intentional. Think in terms of generational wealth and establishing a secure financial future.

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Mercury Cazimi tends to bring in unexpected offers and opportunities. While this will likely create a more drawn-out process, don't back down now. Do what it takes to seize this chance at success. Say yes to a new offer and set an intention for what you truly want this new financial beginning to become.

2. Virgo

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Be clear on what you deserve, Virgo. Setting goals and accomplishing them comes easy to you. But actually knowing what you deserve and creating a life based on that is a different story. It’s one thing to work through that checklist, but quite another to really feel like you're manifesting the abundance and ease you desire. As the Moon conjuncts Venus on November 7, you have the chance to do just that.

The Moon and retrograde Venus are bringing back past financial opportunities, or offers that can help you feel fulfilled. But with the Moon present, this isn’t just about lists and logic. Instead, you must pause and make sure what you’re trying to achieve is really what you deserve. Don't be afraid to ask for what you truly want, as there is no limit to what is possible.

3. Cancer

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Get ready, Cancer. Mercury Cazimi occurs on November 4, creating a powerful opportunity in your financial life. For the last month, you've been in a period of review, and this transit feels like a breakthrough. Suddenly, you know exactly what you want and are ready to go after it with full force. This is your chance to truly set a new course for financial success.

This will require your own determination and action. You can't approach your finances in a passive manner and expect anything to change. Whether it’s related to your investments or career, you must step up and make moves toward what you are trying to create. Just be mindful that with the current retrogrades, what comes in may be from the past. Yet, that doesn’t mean it’s not exactly what you need to achieve lasting success.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.