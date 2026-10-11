Venus Is Retrograde, Which Means It's Time For 4 Zodiac Signs To Lock In Financially

Venus is retrograde, which means it's time for four zodiac signs to lock in financially. I know it's tempting to laze in bed and watch the month pass you by. But, now isn't the time to remain passive.

According to astrologer Haley Comet, "This Venus retrograde in Scorpio and Libra is about your money." The planet of love and money only goes retrograde once every 18 months or so, and hasn't been retrograde in these signs since 2018. So, there is no time to waste. Lock in and get to work!

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1. Virgo

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With Venus in retrograde, this time is all about balancing your money, Virgo. As Comet explained, "Money is energy. You can feel when something is energetically imbalanced." And for a while now, everything involving your finances has felt pretty off. From your career to your investments, it hasn't been flowing in the way you'd like.

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That's why the universe is encouraging you to get it together in October and November. If you're underpaid, it's time to ask for a raise or increase your prices. If your work is going unrecognized, do something about it. The fact of the matter is that something needs to change. Will it happen overnight? Probably not, but don't underestimate your skills. Lock in and get yourself out of this financial rut.

2. Pisces

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Have you been experiencing money issues? According to Comet, "There's a focus this Venus Retrograde around your debt, around your investments, around any joint partnership." So, if you have any lingering bills? Let's get them paid. And if somebody owes you money, ask for it back.

It'll be a little stressful, but it's nothing you can't handle. If you make a plan and stick to it, you can overcome any obstacle in your way. "Venus Retrograde is about tying up loose ends of the past," the astrologer added. So, get ready, Pisces. It's time to lock in.

3. Aries

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Like Pisces, you're also focused on your debts and any joint partnerships while Venus is retrograde. According to Comet, the way you approach these subjects is about to change. In the past, you might've panicked at every bill you owed. You felt like getting out of financial debt was the main goal.

But now, you're looking at it from a different lens. You're older and wiser, and you understand that financial success is a process, and sometimes it includes a little debt. Don't feel guilty about your financial state, even if it isn't ideal at the moment. There's no need to crash out. Just lock in and get to work.

4. Libra

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Get ready, Libra. Venus is your ruling planet, and on October 25, it moves into your sign for the remainder of this retrograde. That means this time is all about your goals and what you can do to get back on track financially.

"It's also a review of essentially what it is that you value," Comet added. Instead of grinding away at a job you hate, think deeply about what you actually care about. Until mid-November, lock in and reflect on what you want out of life and how to get there. Don't shy away from the existential thinking. It might be uncomfortable, but it is necessary.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.