5 Zodiac Signs Feel So Tired Because They're Starting To Outgrow Something Big

Everybody loves to talk about the glow-up. The breakthrough. The dream finally coming true. But nobody warns you about how exhausted you'll feel by the time it finally does.

Every major life transformation comes with its fair share of growing pains. Reaching the destination deserves celebration, but we should also acknowledge the energy it takes to get there. It's part of why Venus Retrograde in Scorpio feels so intense.

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This powerful planet is exposing what you need to release in order to heal. A deep review of your relationships, finances, appearance, love life, and career path will reveal that your exhaustion isn't random. For these five zodiac signs, it's evidence that you're outgrowing the old you.

1. Virgo

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Since the pre-shadow phase of this Venus retrograde, you've been feeding yourself words of encouragement. You've used each small win as fuel to keep going because it's proof your efforts are paying off. Though you're looking strong, Virgo, you're exhausted. And who can blame you?

You thought you knew what you were signing up for, but you had no idea how draining this whole thing would be. No one is more surprised to see that you're still here, still pushing through, than you are. Some days, you feel like you're running on fumes. Others, you're running on faith. At the end of the day, you're looking forward to finally seeing that all your effort (and exhaustion) was worth it. And you will!

2. Aries

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You burn bright, Aries. But this powerful retrograde reminds you that even the strongest fire needs fuel to stay alive. So, your exhaustion comes from searching for a situation that gives you the space to grow and the extra energy to recharge.

This hunt can feel like trying to catch lightning with your bare hands. It's not impossible. It's just not easy to find because it's so unique to you. But you will find it. You're certain of that. If you're being divinely led to it, then it has to exist. You've got this.

3. Libra

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You've faced many challenges this year, Libra, all in the name of becoming the best version of yourself possible. Now, you're tired. You know you've made progress, but your destination still seems so far away. And it feels like you keep hitting nonstop roadblocks and red lights. Don't give up just yet, and definitely don't turn around.

Venus retrograde in Scorpio asks you to give this journey your all. Stop people-pleasing and saying the right things just to keep the peace. Instead, start acting on your true values. What do you really believe in? Who are you behind closed doors? What beliefs have you outgrown? Stop showing up as the overly polished, picture-perfect version of you. The universe wants to see who you truly are.

4. Leo

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When you choose a new goal, you are the epitome of tunnel vision, Leo. Your eyes are on the prize. But the closer you get, the more you question if this is truly what you want. OK. That's not the feeling you're supposed to have. Should you turn back around and start over? No!

If you hit reverse now, you'll repeat a cycle you just graduated from. This new destination looks unfamiliar because it is. The universe is introducing you to something new, but there's no need to run away. In fact, this is something to run toward, because it's leading to the next version of you. That's who you're getting ready to meet. But to have this introduction, you need to leave the old you behind. And that can be exhausting.

5. Gemini

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You're attempting to pull something off that most people wouldn't even try, Gemini. It's a sign of your genius. But it's also the reason you're so exhausted.

Becoming who you want to be requires enormous energy, and you've happily paid the price. You're not one to back down from a challenge, and this time is no different. But you're still human, and you get tired. Even so, you don't give up, and Venus retrograde in Scorpio highlights your refusal to settle. You are determined to see your dreams come true and your hard work pay off.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time