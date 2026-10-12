4 Zodiac Signs Are Gonna Be In A Much Better Situation By The End Of The Year

By the end of the year, four zodiac signs are gonna be in a way better situation. Mars moved into Leo at the end of September, changing the game and sparking a complete transformation.

"There is a life before this transit, and there is a life after it," an astrologer named May explained. You already had big dreams in mind, and this energy helps you make them a reality. The planet of action and desire destroys any obstacles in your path. So, even if you're in a tricky situation now, the end of the year will be much better.

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1. Leo

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Jupiter has been in your sign since the start of the summer, so you already feel as if you're ready "to take on the world," as May put it. Then, in July, the South Node joined the planet of luck in Leo, and in September, Mars did too. Needless to say, the person you were at the start of the year is not the one you will be when 2026 ends.

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"This is such a rare configuration," the astrologer added. "It helps you kind of purge any outdated reasons to show up and be seen that don't serve you." If you were trying to stroke your ego or gain applause, suddenly that seems a lot less important. Now, you're focusing on what you truly want and if you're chasing it for the right reasons.

2. Aquarius

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Jupiter in Leo has already brought you good luck, Aquarius, but Mars in this fire sign is a lot more revealing. "Mars comes in and shows you who is really your enemy and who is your friend," May said. This makes you question how you want to show up in the world. Plus, Pluto has been in your sign since 2024, and won't move on until 2043. This means you're on a long journey of transforming your identity.

"Pay attention to what people have to say because it just might leave you with so much wisdom," the astrologer advised. A mentor or teacher could be the key to you ending 2026 in a much better position. They might even change your whole worldview, so make sure to stay open-minded.

3. Scorpio

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Leo rules your tenth house, Scorpio. "It's your career, it's your visibility, it's your public identity, it's what people know you as," May explained. With Mars here, get ready. The planet of action is bringing the drive and motivation you need to make serious progress in your career. If you've been hoping for recognition or perhaps a promotion, this is the time to make a move. Yet, it's not so straightforward.

The South Node and Jupiter are also in Leo, making you question what success really means for you. You might let go of an outdated identity or a goal that no longer feels aligned. "This is a major transit because what comes after is a life that you don't have to prove," the astrologer said. "What comes after is something that is meant for you, is ready for you, and is going to give you this sort of sense of internal peace unlike ever before."

4. Taurus

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According to May, "you are going to be creating the home that you've always wanted." Whether you're buying a house or expanding your family, your home life is changing for the better, Taurus. At the same time, with Mars in your fourth house, you might find yourself thinking more about your roots and where you came from.

This is your chance to heal your relationship with the past or with certain family members. Don't be afraid to set boundaries and make some changes. "[You're] realizing that you can love where you came from without having to remain who you were while you were there," the astrologer added. Your past can help you succeed now. Just don't get stuck there.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.