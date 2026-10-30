3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity All Week, From Now Through November 8

A lot of moola is on the table for three Chinese zodiac signs this week. They're attracting it all week long from November 2 to 8, 2026.

This week feels a little tricky at the start. Since Monday is a Destruction Day and Tuesday a Danger Day it might feel like you're actually deterring prosperity. So, don't spend too much to fix a problem at the start of the week. You might need to leave one alone until new info comes in. Once that nonsense is out of the way, these animal signs get a long streak of good financial energy.

Advertisement

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Your drive was built for prosperity. Dragon, you're on fire at the start of the week. Not literally, but in a way that is super passionate about a project you know is really, really good. You can already see the dollar signs, and that is when you know your vision is coming true soon.

Advertisement

This week, though, once you remove something really burdensome from your life, you feel like your time is given back to you. Instead of wasting it, you funnel it into money-making activities. You avoid procrastinating on Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, whoo-hoo, success. You find your stride.

You have really high potential to get what you need on Thursday. Keep yourself pretty booked on Friday and Saturday, since you need them to get a lot done. By Sunday, you close the financial books looking great.

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Small but mighty changes will help you get the wealth you want. You've got two sweet days this week, Rat, and your finances look pretty good. Since you get along so well with Dragons, circle Monday, November 2, in your planner.

You know what's been hurting your pocketbook. It could be subscriptions that you don't use but pay for. It might be a household arrangement that costs so much money you're crazy not to stop, like eating out and getting delivery every day. (No judgment!)

You can zero in and fix many of these things, and you'll see a fairly quick turnaround in your finances. You don't have to spend too much time adjusting your schedule or resources, either. A few clicks or phone calls, and you're done. By the 6th of November, you'll be in a prosperous place where you can focus on what actually puts money in your pocket, not out of it.

Advertisement

3. Ox

Design: YourTango

This week brings a series of events that help you to cut back in one area of your finances and build in another. You attract wealth by solving others' problems. You actually do this pretty well.

Ox, you have two special days this week that will really help your goals. November 3 is a Danger Day, so let that frugal side out. Cut out this expense and stop that one. Plus, if you manage other people's finances, you can probably figure out how to make things more affordable for them, too.

Advertisement

The fun part arrives on November 6, an Open Day when you spend a little bit because you have to. But the really cool thing is that what you invest in comes back to you. You finally solve a costly problem, or you replace a broken item that was hurting your productivity.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.