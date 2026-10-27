The Most Stressful Part Of Venus Retrograde Is Finally Over For 4 Zodiac Signs

It might've been a tough few months, but here's some good news: Venus moved back into Libra on October 25, meaning the most stressful part of this retrograde is finally over.

We're not totally in the clear yet, as the planet of love and beauty won't go direct until November 13. But we can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing the worst of it is behind us. The nonstop struggles are finally easing up, and life is becoming much easier.

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1. Aquarius

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Since Venus went retrograde at the start of October, your relationships have been in hot water, Aquarius. It's felt like nothing you say comes out right. But according to astrologer Helena Hathor, Venus in Libra makes all the difference. "Conversations will become easier," she said, "especially with co-workers, authority figures, your boss, people that you work alongside."

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This also means that some really exciting opportunities are heading your way. They might even take you across the globe. So, even if you've felt stuck, don't give up hope just yet. The stressful part is finally over, and big things are in the works.

2. Taurus

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Venus retrograde has been taxing, Taurus, and you've just about reached the end of your rope. "People have been demanding," Hathor said. "They have been excruciatingly painful to deal with." But with Venus back in its home sign, your relationships are taking a turn for the better.

Finally, the people in your life are starting to value you in the ways you deserve. Whether that means your friends and partner are giving you more attention or you're getting paid your worth at work, it's all good. "This is the time when you'll start to see people are being more agreeable with you," the astrologer added. Any toxic cycles are coming to an end, too. Talk about stress relief!

3. Scorpio

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It's time to join the land of the living again, Scorpio. "You can come out of hermit mode," Hathor said. "You can start to really bring your sense of self forward." You've spent a lot of time by yourself, but you weren't just lying on the couch doing nothing. You were in the process of evolving and getting to know yourself on a deeper level. Now it's time to show the world what you've discovered.

If your workload was causing you stress, you're getting some relief from that, too. With Venus back in Libra, your schedule is becoming a lot easier to manage. That doesn't mean opportunities aren't heading your way. They are. But you're better equipped to handle them now.

4. Leo

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Leo, your home has not been the safe space you need it to be. Instead of being calming, it's caused you even more stress. Whether it's manipulative family members or toxic roommates, people have been draining all your energy. It could even be a demanding landlord causing problems. Either way, this is about to end with Venus now in Libra.

"You'll definitely be able to navigate your home space a lot more pleasantly," Hathor said, "especially with siblings, and especially with neighbors as well." And, if you've been renovating your house, you can expect it to look a lot less like a construction site. While life has been hard, things are finally lightening up.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.