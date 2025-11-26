The universe has big plans for each zodiac sign once Saturn retrograde ends on November 27, 2025. Since Saturn is the planet of discipline and karma, many astrologers over the centuries have looked at Saturn in both direct and retrograde motions as difficult. Saturn retrograde in the birth chart, for example, can indicate delays, blindspots, and added obstacles for a person to experience as they grow and develop.

However, while these things can often be true with transiting Saturn retrograde, on a day-to-day basis, the retrograde gives us the opportunity to look at the most recent Saturn lessons we’ve been receiving and applying necessary changes. We get to work on ourselves using data gleaned from the current Saturn transit to correct recently discovered bad habits.

Since Saturn is in Pisces right now, the foibles arise from escaping problems rather than facing them or turning to vices to help us cope rather than finding productive directions. This Saturn retrograde aimed to inspire us to dive deeper into our connections to spirit.

Now that Saturn turns direct, the workshop time is over. The universe has big plans for each zodiac sign, and now that Saturn retrograde is over, we need to bring everything we've learned into our daily lives to fulfill the universe's goals for us.

Aries

Saturn stationed retrograde in your sign, Aries, teaching some strong lessons in your own individuality and the need to be decisive. It moved back into Pisces several weeks ago to put you back in touch with your house of the Unconscious and trusting your intuition. Put the finishing touches on your deepening spirituality to help you on your journey.

Taurus

Saturn retrograde affected your friendships, Taurus, as well as your future plans. After the retrograde, the universe has big plans for you, especially when it comes to learning to work with your intuition more in your friendships, considering what you want for the future and what you find necessary for your future pursuits.

Gemini

In some ways, Gemini, you've had it hardest during this Saturn retrograde because you've had to trust your intuition when it comes to career and status. Making feeling-based choices can be an alien concept to a logical person like you.

Still, Saturn retrograde in Pisces sent you some situations where you needed to do just that, and once you lean into it, you'll find it much easier to fulfill the universe's plans for you.

Cancer

Moonchildren like you, Cancer, experience this Saturn direct movement through trusting your intuition regarding your connection to the divine. The ninth house relation to the Cancer sign would also suggest a more intuitive approach to international matters as well as higher education.

Leo

Leo, making weighty choices regarding joint finances and shared intimacies is the rule of the day for the Lions and Lionesses. Intuitions might prove beneficial for delving into deeper matters as well, for the eighth house governs psychological explorations. The universe has big plans for you. It's a time to be fearless in the face of what scares you.

Virgo

Saturn’s difficult lessons will again make themselves known in the realm of interpersonal relations, Virgo. Intuition is part of the way through here, but the best thing for you to consider is how to be of service to both the partner and the relationship. Combining Virgo's practical know-how with Pisces' healing intuition can be an unbeatable pairing.

Libra

Life at the workplace is the focus of this Saturn direct for you, Libra. While intuition is not always the best tool to use on the job, Saturn’s transit is a stark reminder that it is not off the table entirely. Sometimes an intuitive hunch is the best way forward for a recurring or acute problem that raises its ugly mug to be addressed in the office. Choose wisely.

Scorpio

Saturn retrograde has been a great time for you to get back to creative projects and revise what was not working. Now, Saturn direct pushes you to move forward with the projects. Push against all forms of resistance in creative self-expression, romance, play, and having childlike energy. Fun might feel like work, but not for long.

Sagittarius

Home life is the focus for this last Saturn direct in Pisces for you, Sagittarius. There are times when you steamroll family members to get what they want, and other times they go along more peaceably. This Saturn direct asks for embracing intuition to moderate both approaches and be more open to compromise at times and playing devil’s advocate at others.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you get to apply this unfamiliar Saturn terrain to working with neighbors and in regards to your educational explorations, both as teacher and student. Any difficulties you've had with folks in your vicinity requires a bit of emotional connection. Speaking with others, whether in education or otherwise, should have an intuitive element.

Aquarius

Saturn turning direct offers you the opportunity to show how you are letting go of bad financial habits. Second house transits of Saturn retrograde are especially good for audits and the like. Whether that is a review of money accounts or a more personal reconciliation, once Saturn turns direct on November 27, you see how well you’ve learned better options.

Pisces

Finally, Pisces, you get your last Saturn direct after a brief return to your sign. You get this one opportunity to revisit any personal changes that have been less than stellar and make different choices. The work you’ve been doing on yourself these past few years will bear fruit as Saturn moves into Aries in the beginning of 2026 and puts the focus on finances and self-worth.

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.