Thursday's Relationship & Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 20, 2025

On March 20, 2025, our daily relationship and love horoscopes are in for a treat with Aries Season and the Sun aligning with Venus. We have the beginning of the astrological new year and the Vernal Equinox — when the Northern Hemisphere starts to awaken with new growth possibilities. While love can occur at any time throughout the year, Spring brings greater possibilities as the darkness of Winter recedes. The Sun aligned with Venus is a time to focus on what you want to take action on in your romantic life and then plan to embrace your beautiful new beginning.

Sun conjunct Venus in Aries is a time for not mincing words or intentions. While this fire sign can be feisty at times or bring about a greater temper, there is clarity and direction present that can help bring about greater understanding. Focus on listening during this time, as much as advocating or asserting yourself to help balance out the fire energy.

While Aries Season is often known to encourage action, it is different this year as Venus (and Mercury) retrograde within this fire sign until early April. Instead of taking immediate action to create a new beginning or attract new love, focus on what you want. Make a plan, lean into the new feelings and beliefs that surface, and let yourself feel confident that you will be ready when the time is right. While Venus and Mercury leave Aries in late March, they won’t station direct until April 7 for Mercury and April 12 for Venus — so do wait to take action until after that time, especially in your romantic life.

Thursday's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 20, 2025:

Aries

Turn your energy inward, dear Aries. Aries Season tends to be one of your most productive times, and the period when you start taking dramatic action in your romantic life.

However, you are on a journey to understand and love yourself deeply, which means you may want to hold off on making romantic changes.

Instead of getting caught up in what you want for your romantic life, turn the energy inward and focus on yourself, as that will help you prepare for the new beginning you are hoping for.

Taurus

Everything serves a higher purpose, Taurus. As Aries Season begins, you can uncover hidden truths and desires within your psyche.

This area is already going through immense transformation with Venus and Mercury retrograde here, however as the Sun shifts into Aries, you will see what was previously hidden.

You may also finally be able to figure out a plan forward, especially if you’ve been questioning your relationship recently. While you must wait to take action, trust that you are on the right path.

Gemini

Don’t avoid what needs to be addressed, Gemini. Once Aries Season starts during Thursday's love horoscope, you will want to focus on your friends and social circle rather than your relationship.

While you should enjoy having an active social life, as it’s one of the qualities you’re known for, you also want to ensure you’re not avoiding any issues in your relationship.

During this time, you may see themes surrounding working together as partners or finding common goals surface. Be sure to address what arises rather than just running off to have fun with your friends.

Cancer

Relationships shouldn’t feel like a job, Cancer. You are an emotional water sign that craves a nurturing and supportive connection.

However, you are being led through a period of reflection that has brought up themes connected to your attitude toward dating. While you should have your intentions clear, you also want to ensure you’re pursuing what matters most to you.

This means focusing less on financial and material value and the emotional and physical value someone adds to your life. While dating shouldn’t feel like a job, don’t forget that you don’t need to give your power away as you interview prospective romantic interests.

You should try to figure out if they are a good match rather than worrying about how they feel about you.

Leo

New beginnings aren’t always easy, Leo. Yet, that doesn’t mean they aren’t exactly what you need.

For your love horoscope today, Aries season begins with Venus and Mercury retrograde in this fire sign, signaling that as much as you may want to move forward, there will be delays.

This doesn’t mean that the universe is saying no to your plans or intentions, but only that you must learn to be patient and trust in the process.

Aries Season will help you figure out the direction you want to take your relationship, but you can’t force anything just yet.

Virgo

Your love horoscope is here on Thursday. to warn that it's time to become assertive in your relationship, Virgo. Aries Season will highlight themes connected to your spiritual connection, intimacy, and aspects of transformation.

While this has been an area you’ve already seen a focus on, thanks to Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries, you will now receive clarity on what you must do to manifest your inner desires.

Be sure you are clear and assertive when talking with your partner, especially when discussing what you need. This is not the time to expect anyone to be a mind reader; instead, to gain confidence, you should say exactly what you want.

Libra

Hold space for all that arises, Libra. You are just ending an important cycle in your life, which the Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse will mark on March 29.

While you’re still a few weeks away from that point, the beginning of Aries Season marks a profound moment as this fire sign rules over your house of relationships.

With Venus and Mercury already retrograde here, you’ve been working to reflect on the state of your romantic life – and if you should continue down the same path. The Sun in Aries will bring the awareness and clarity needed to finally move forward; be certain you are trusting yourself each step.

Scorpio

Thursday's love horoscope reminds you that it's time to give yourself grace, Scorpio. The start of Aries Season helps you to reflect on what it is you need to feel like your best self. Although Aries is a fire sign, it rules over your house of well-being, which can increase your emotions.

Being proactive and sharing your feelings with your partner can diminish the possibility of lashing out because of building frustrations.

Venus and Mercury retrograde are also occurring in this fire sign, so focusing on how you communicate will help build greater intimacy and not destroy it. You should be mindful of the boundaries you need to feel like your best self, as themes may arise that will require you to assert yourself.

Sagittarius

You didn’t miss out on anything, dear Sagittarius. Although you can often have cold feet regarding commitment, you’ve been working through these fears over the past year. This has led to enormous self-growth; however, with the start of Aries Season, you may be focusing on the one that got away.

This will be intensified by Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries, but it is actually a positive as it can help you see that you can never miss out on what is meant for you.

Be open to seeing the truth and accept that a relationship has truly ended so that you can have the freedom to embrace a new beginning.

Capricorn

Being real is better than being perfect, Capricorn. Venus and Mercury are already retrograde in Aries in your house of commitment and family. This has led to a deeper reflection on the life you have created and what issues you may need to address.

As Aries Season begins, this is your chance to start being real with your partner and those closest to you.

Healing conversations will figure heavily into your Thursday's love horoscope, but it is all about you dropping the façade of being perfect and instead seeing that being real is what allows you to feel genuinely loved.

Aquarius

Be unapologetically yourself, Aquarius. You are perfect as you are now, even if you still have bits you want to heal or grow through. There is no reason to feel you must perform to deserve love or to only show up as one side of yourself.

The beginning of Aries Season marks a time in your life to consciously embrace your mess and be unapologetically yourself. Say the wrong thing, assert your opinion, and don’t just smile for the sake of peace. By truly being your true self, you will quickly discover who loves you and who only cared for you in a way that benefitted them.

Pisces

You deserve that forever love, Pisces. It doesn’t matter how long it took you to learn certain karmic lessons or whether you are still progressing in learning boundaries and healthy communication. Regardless of where you are on your journey, you deserve your forever love.

You’ve been reflecting greatly on your worthiness and where you’ve accepted less than you deserve in the past. As Aries Season begins, you will finally see the light and realize that everything you’ve gone through has been necessary to become the person you are now. Own your worthiness, as you deserve the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.