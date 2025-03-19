What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 20, Per A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for March 20, 2025. Aries season is here, and with the sun entering the first zodiac sign in astrology, we are gifted with an entirely new astrological new year.

This is a day for fresh starts and looking on the brighter side of things. You may wish to pursue a new goal or take a trip far away to study in a new country. Whatever your day brings, let's find out what Aries season and the start of the Spring Equinox means for you.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

There may be something you need to leave behind to enter a new, beautiful period ahead of you, Aries. You may be in an awkward stage where you're unsatisfied but still within your comfort zone.

However, what you fear leaving behind may not compare to what's ahead. You are the only one who can choose change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Has your intuition been a little too quiet lately, Taurus? Are you crowding your mind with negative things, that lead you to feeling less optimistic about yourself or the world?

Your tarot card horoscope wants you to consider taking a social media break. How much time do you need to be online beyond school or work responsibilities? Make a list of fun things you can do instead. Take life off the screen and onto an adventure!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

A project that has burdened you for too long will soon be over. You'll feel like a great weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

Joy will return to your spirit. You might even forget what it felt like to be so busy! What are you going to do with your free time?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Happiness is more than having money in your pocket; it's having friends and family you like to be around.

When was the last time you spent quality time doing an activity that brings you joy with those you love? It may be trying a new restaurant, playing games, or doing karaoke.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups

The more you listen to the still, small voice within, the louder it will become, Leo.

Your intuition is like a language; the more you practice being attentive to it, the easier it becomes to discern. You can ease toward this today by allowing your intuition to lead you in small actions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Is there more draining your cup than there is filling it? Your well-being matters, and your existence is not just to be productive, Virgo, but also to experience.

Your tarot horoscope reveals that this is a wonderful time to implement a narrative of fun and play. Consider what brings you joy and how you can include it daily.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

Even though you're being spiritual and helping others, you have to be realistic. Your heart can be in the right place, but you can still make wrong decisions.

Don't drain yourself because you don't need to lose all of yourself to save a part of someone else. Your tarot horoscope implores you to choose yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

Set your mind to have a good day; it's really as simple as that.

Make a decision that everything you need will work out for you, and it will. Your mind and intentions are stronger than the chaos around you. You are in control.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Everyone has days where they feel tired and don't want to do anything but take a nap —feeling tapped out?

Take care of yourself. Don't be afraid of asking for what you need, even if that is just rest. There is more to accomplish tomorrow and you will be on fire if you lay low today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's time for you to own up to your own responsibilities, even if it's doing a project you don't really want to do. You really can push yourself to be confident in areas where you feel uncertain.

Focus on your best traits. Are you resourceful? Are you kind? Do you know how to get others to work together as a team? Doing these simple things can make everything work out. Your tarot reading today is reassuring: Don't worry.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today, the road ahead may be bumpy. You are working through the hard times. During those moments, when you ask yourself why you should even try, think about your goal.

Your goal is what brought you to this place. And if it were easy, everyone would be doing it. This is what makes you unique—taking a difficult path. Don't stop; you'll feel very proud of yourself when you're done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Are you stuck in a rut? Has the thought ever dawned on you that it might be your thinking? It's tough to change when you are used to being a certain way. That's why not everybody can.

You must do something you have never done before to disrupt your thinking. The moment you do something differently is the moment. Pick something you've always wanted to do but never have. Be brave enough to do what scares you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.