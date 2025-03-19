2 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Luck & Abundance On March 20, 2025

Today, March 20, 2025, the Sun leaves behind Pisces's transcendent, boundless waters and enters the fiery, dauntless, initiating sign of Aries. Aries season welcomes a bold, action-packed shift toward powerful luck and abundance for two zodiac signs. No more drifting in Pisces' dreamy, mystical haze. We’re waking up, igniting our inner fire, and ready to take charge.

Pisces season was a time for reflection, honing our intuition and surrendering to the magic. But now, as the Sun blazes into Aries, we’re ready to channel that intuition into action and move with fearless determination! The universe is no longer whispering in encrypted messages — it’s shouting. This is the astrological New Year; the universe wants us to take charge of our abundance and go after everything we've ever wanted.

Aries season isn’t about waiting for prosperity to find you — It’s about chasing it down and trusting your instincts to lead you to it. Where Pisces season invited us to dream, Aries season commands us to do so. Whether it’s launching a new project, setting fearless financial goals or simply embodying a more confident, go-getter mindset, this transit sparks the momentum needed to set prosperity into motion.

Now, abundance flows to those who take risks, act on their desires and trust that good fortune favors the bold. Today, the question isn’t if abundance will find you — it’s whether you dare to step up and claim it.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance on March 20, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sag, your free-spirited light and zest for life are unmatched, and the universe is giving you a one-way ticket to let that magic shine! Today, you’re the fearless archer, aiming straight for abundance. You’re not here to play it safe or small. You’re ready to gallop full speed ahead and let your brilliance blaze like the shooting star you are.

After a season of deep thinking, you’re ready to charge ahead just like the beginning of Aries season would want you to. This is your moment to take risks, put yourself out there, and embrace life with unapologetic confidence. The astrological new year is here, allowing you to start afresh and chase inspiration! Today, let joy be your guiding force. The cosmos reminds you that abundance isn’t about tedious work or preaching from a soapbox. It’s about chasing what excites you and trusting that the adventure will lead to the prosperity you seek. So, saddle up because life will take you on a joy ride!

Your energy is magnetic, your presence as grand as Jupiter itself. Today, the universe rolls out the red carpet for your most unforgettable entrance yet. So chase your dreams, attract the kind of thrilling connections that race your heart, and say yes to spontaneous adventures that challenge your mind. No sign dares to dream bigger than you; now is the time to let that fearless spirit shine.

Crack the best joke in the room, publish something big and leave an impression long after you’ve left. Today, the start of Aries season reminds you that abundance isn’t something you sit around and wait for — it’s something you run toward, arms wide open. So don’t just stand still. Flirt with it, chase it across foreign lands, and claim it like the treasure at the end of your biggest adventure.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, are you ready for your main character moment? For the past month, it may have felt like the universe turned your world upside down. You were thrust into uncharted waters, forced to navigate new territory with nothing but your intuition as your guide. But now, you’re back on solid ground, like Elle Woods (she’s a Cancer, too).

You’ve turned every doubt, setback, and emotional challenge into fuel for your biggest comeback yet — proving that resilience, heart, and a little bit of unexpected tenacity can take you straight to the top! With the Sun entering Aries, the universe opens the doors like a warmly lit home on a stormy night, inviting you to step inside and claim the security that’s truly meant for you.

After months of nesting in your cozy shell, you’re finally entering a time where all your hard work, talents and big ideas are getting the appreciation they deserve. People cheer you on from the sidelines as they watch the path you’ve carved for yourself unfold — so this isn’t the time to shrink back into your shell or second-guess your magic.

You have the vision, intuition, and emotional depth to make serious moves, and the universe practically waves a giant. Go for it! It’s time to put yourself out there and trust your gut like the moon child you are. Go after what you want with that signature Cancerian tenacity. For you, success isn’t just possible — it’s inevitable.

Recognition is making its way to you like seashells find the shore, and the people who truly matter —those who see your heart and dedication — are finally catching on to what you’ve known: you’re a powerhouse. The people who pull the strings are taking notice, but let’s be real: you’ve been the backbone of this operation, holding it all together.

You’re a born nurturer, a natural leader, the glue that holds everything together, and this is your moment to show the world exactly what you’re made of. So keep showing up, keep pushing forward and don’t be afraid to take up space. The universe is handing you the mic like a bedtime story waiting to be told. This is your time to speak up, nurture your dreams into reality and claim the abundance already scuttling your way.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.