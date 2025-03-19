3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance On March 20, 2025

On March 20, 2025, three zodiac signs attract financial abundance on a day that has us feeling secure in our investments and confident about the kind of return we can expect. This is a money day, and three zodiac signs can look forward to some hefty financial success.

While we know that money isn't everything, we certainly do not have negative feelings about it. That is why we're able to take advantage of cosmic transits, such as Moon trine Venus, which help to boost our financial 'signal.'

In a way, these three zodiac signs are able to send out a signal to the universe that lets it know we are ready to receive. We accept that the money is a two-way street and we are happy to allow for the flow to come our way.

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance on March 20, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been sitting on a great idea for a while and you feel that March 20 might be a good time to let it out of the box. You can trust that during Moon trine Venus, your instincts are spot on, Leo. Go with it!

This is a good money day for you, and it could turn into something along the lines of a good money life if you play your cards right. Moon trine Venus may be great for one's love life, but what it does financially for the keen, is nothing short of amazing.

So, take that risk and go for the gold. You are very confident and also very good at playing the game, so play, Leo, play with all your heart, knowing that there's a pot of gold at the end of this particular rainbow.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You are about to see something change in your finances, and while you were probably the one to make it happen, it certainly doesn't hurt to have Moon trine Venus on your side, expediting things along the way.

With this new Spring season, you'll see that so much of what you do is ready to flourish. While your love life might be doing very well, the truth is, your financial life is about to top it.

Advertisement

That's not a terrible thing, and you know it. You can multitask, Scorpio; you can handle having a great romance and a fantastically fulfilling bank account. Who knew you were so talented at handling positive energy?

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The right moves have culminated in the right kind of success for you, Capricorn, and you certainly were there making plans and executing them properly. There is no real surprise here; financial success was always part of your karma.

Here's the upshot: you've got Moon trine Venus to help you along. This implies that there's a degree of love in this picture, and what that really means is that the reason you are successful is because you LOVE what you're doing.

This is just the beginning for you, and as the season begins, so does your good fortune. It's not going to stop unless you consciously pull the plug on it, Capricorn. Keep it going and flowing!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.