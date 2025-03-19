5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On March 20, 2025

Five zodiac signs will experience a power boost in their daily horoscopes on March 20, 2025. The zodiac signs that will feel the Sun's supercharged energy after it leaves Pisces to enter Aries include Aries, Virgo, Pisces, Libra, and Cancer.

March 20 is a big day because the Sun will transit out of Pisces and into Aries, thus beginning a new zodiac cycle through the twelve signs. We all should prepare for a surge of big energy since the Sun loves to be in Aries, and it's the start of the new astrological year.

Use today to list all the things you'd like to accomplish this month. What will be your next goal over the next 30 days? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on March 20, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on March 20, 2025:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 10 p.m.

Aries, happy birthday! You get a fresh start and a feeling of pure energy when the Sun enters your sign today. What do you wish to add to your portfolio to make your life more successful and grand? Remember, Venus retrograde is still in your sign, so be introspective before you act. You want to make targeted decisions. Now's the perfect window to improve the energy flow in your life, and that begins by thinking ahead and setting a vision for your future.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Aries

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 p.m.

Virgo, you are about to embark on a new adventure where your career gets a boost of power, and you feel more competent and alive. The Sun entering your shared resources sector means that what you need will be available to you. Today, know your heart and speak your mind. You may not be everyone's cup of tea, but those who resonate with you will do so strongly and show you that you are not alone in the world. Your hopes, dreams and interests in life matter.

3. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 - 11 p.m.

Pisces, when the Sun leaves your sign, plan a new strategy to help you regain control over challenging areas of your life. The Sun entering your money section boosts your power in finance. So, use this to figure out a budget that empowers you financially. What do you want to spend? What do you need to save? You can create a side hustle and improve your income-making and investment goals with intention, so make time early in the day to channel your energy to create your budget.

4. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Cancer

Best time of the day for Libra: 12 p.m.

Libra, what do you want to accomplish in the grand scheme of your life? Focus on your daily actions. What have you done recently? What choices do you make that are influenced by your peers? Compare. Look within and discover the true answers in your soul. What rituals do you practice daily? What might help you to feel more grounded and influence your sense of inner power?

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cancer, you may discover something new about yourself, so do at least one thing you've considered trying this year. Are you planning to update your wardrobe or start a new habit that will improve your life? Stop procrastinating. During your downtime, consider reading an interesting book about self-help or how to build up your confidence in areas you want to self-improve.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.