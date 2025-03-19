4 Zodiac Signs Become More Unstoppable Than Ever Between Now And March 28

According to astrology, eclipse season is a powerful time of transformation that initiates new beginnings. While every zodiac sign benefits in some way from the March 2025 eclipses, astrologer Camila Regina revealed that this energy is extra potent for four zodiac signs that become more unstoppable than ever between now and March 28.

So if you have one of the following zodiac signs, get ready — because "Your life is about to completely change and there is no turning back," Regina said.

Four zodiac signs become more unstoppable than ever between now and March 28, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

According to Regina, Sagittarius becomes more unstoppable than ever during the March 2025 eclipse season thanks to "fated connections and home stability" that bring the peace, harmony, and stability you need to finally move forward on your biggest goals in life.

"You're about to experience some deep transformations that are going to open up your heart for more love, for more stability," Regina explained, noting that these transformations might feel intense at first as you consider relocating, giving your current home some TLC, or working towards "feeling safe and happy with your career and work environment."

This "powerful journey of emotional healing," as Regina called it, will take priority as you pursue your dreams, and all of your hard work — both internally and externally — pay off before month's end.

"This aha moment, this new path and direction, is going to help you feel at peace," said Regina. "I promise you six months from now, when you look back at this decision, you're going to feel like, oh my god, why didn't I make this before."

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, you might already be experiencing big career wins — and there's more where that came from during eclipse season from now until March 28. You're no stranger to working long hours, and it's all starting to pay off as your momentum make you more unstoppable than ever.

"Money and career wins are coming your way," Regina said, as you're destined to finally see the rewards for all of your hard work during this eclipse season. "Your creative work is finally getting the recognition you've been wanting," which has the power to bring you "real stability that's going to last you a lifetime."

The best way to capitalize on this energy is to speak up for yourself, Regina said, and don't be afraid to get vulnerable as letting your loved ones in can provide that extra support you need to really move forward in life.

"This is a time when you must trust again," Regina said. "People are here to help you grow."

3. Aquarius

According to Regina, "Your self-worth and your identity are being transformed at this time," Aquarius. You're becoming more unstoppable than every during eclipse season as you begin "a major financial transformation."

The powerful eclipse energy brings your focus to what you've been placing value on, and you're coming to realize that material things can't provide that fulfillment you're looking for.

"Knowing that you are worthy and valuable of this new beginning, that's going to allow you to provide for yourself and those around you," Regina explained.

Staying focused on what truly matters with help you start manifesting and building the wealth you've been seeking all this time. Just "make sure that you understand how worthy and how valuable you are," Regina said.

Don't let anyone cheapen your worth and don't be afraid to raise those prices! Those who are meant for you will naturally gravitate towards you regardless of your high expectations.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you're becoming more unstoppable than ever as your relationships transform for the better. This is a time when "fated connections and long-term partnerships, soul contracts, and soulmate-type of connections are coming in fast," Regina said, and it's all to ensure you finally find the relationship truly meant for you. Regina urged the importance of keeping your heart and mind open to true love for the next couple of weeks because "the right person is coming into your life."

If you're already in a relationship that seems to be the right fit for you, you still have much to look forward to, Regina explained.

"Be prepared for it to deepen and for it to get stronger and stronger really fast," the astrologer said.

Regardless, "connections coming in now, they align with your destiny, so make sure that you are allowing them into your life and that you are fully ready and fully prepared for this new chapter that's about to begin for you."

