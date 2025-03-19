The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs During The Spring Equinox On March 20

Welcome to Spring! The equinox begins on March 20, 2025, when the Sun enters Aries, and the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. How nice to see the start of Spring. We are finally at that place where new life is about to spring forth, and astrologically, we're in the right place to receive an important message from the universe itself.

Four zodiac signs will witness how we always get a second chance in life and everyone deserves one. During the Spring equinox, we find forgiveness in our hearts and we share it, even with those we've found it difficult to forgive in the past.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on March 20, 2025:

1. Aries

This is always a great season for you, and with the Spring equinox beckoning you, you might feel as though this particular day is filled with the kind of goodness you love to get involved in. There are many things to do on March 20, and so much of it creates enthusiasm in you.

You love your birthday season, as you can't help but feel that being an Aries is just the best ... all Aries people tend to feel this way, and there's a good reason for it: it's fun to be an Aries.

And if there's an important message from the universe for you to receive. The Spring equinox brings it to you today; it's the one that tells you to enjoy your life, regret nothing and continue with all you do. Love yourself, love the people around you and just live.

2. Gemini

Spring has sprung, and you are sensitive to the changes of the season. During the spring equinox, which begins on March 20, you'll find that the warmth of the weather matches your mood, and you will be ready to begin something new.

And newness is what the universe's important message is about for you, Gemini. Getting into something you've never tried before but have always wanted to. Here's a day to try something you've never attempted before.

You'll find that during the Spring equinox, everything around you seems to welcome you in. Friendships are there for you, experiences are available, and you feel social and light at heart. A nice day, indeed.

3. Aquarius

While you love to have a good time, you might agree that you need a bit of prodding first, and there is nothing quite like the Spring equinox to give you the energy boost to get up and get out there.

You'll see that if there's an important message to be received at this time, it's got something to do with forgiving yourself for not being active enough and just being active. You put too much pressure on yourself to do things you're not ready to do.

Thankfully, when you are ready, as you are on March 20, you'll feel every ounce of that universe energy, giving you the confidence to keep it going. You love the buzz that it's in the air today and want more of it.

4. Pisces

Well, your birthday season may end, but you know that the universe's energy that comes along with Aries and the Spring equinox is the kind that kicks in well when it comes to your personality, Pisces.

You've always been a fan of having a good time, and March 20 puts you in the right frame of mind for pleasant times and fun interactions. You'll see that during the Spring equinox, you receive an important message with great ideas for fun things to do with friends.

You'll also notice that your friends seem to want to be with you because everyone is suddenly trying to connect with you. It's the Spring equinox that has you feeling very popular, and come to think of it ... you like that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.