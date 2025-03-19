How The Spring Equinox Influences Each Zodiac Sign’s Next Season Of Life Starting On March 20

The only constant about life is change, as the saying goes, and there's perhaps no better reflection of this simple truth than the zodiac. And there is one major change coming to all our lives in the coming weeks—the arrival, at long last, of Spring!

Spring of course brings renewal and regrowth, and the March 20 Spring Equinox shifts each zodiac sign into a new season, both literally and figuratively. Astrology holds clues into how this might manifest regeneration and new abundance in our own lives—even as chaos continues to unfold in the world around us and Mercury retrograde adds a little extra sprinkle of madness too.

How the March 20 Spring Equinox influences each zodiac sign:

Astrid Bly is a professional astrologer and psychic medium with California Psychics, and she says that no matter which sign you were born under or how messy things might be both personally and collectively, the March 20 Vernal Equinox has some rejuvenation in store for all of us. Here's what each sign can expect in the coming new season.

Aries

This is an even bigger moment for you rams of the zodiac, because your "season" also begins right as the Vernal Equinox locks in. So, Bly says, your energy and joy will be "infectious," which means new people may be drawn to you during this time. She recommends leaning in—introduce yourself, connect and look for ways that your new acquaintances might align with your goals.

Taurus

Bly says that despite the "new beginning" vibes of the Equinox, Taurus minds will likely be on the past during Spring—but not in a bad way. There are lessons in this rumination on days gone by, and Bly says to just let the knowledge flow, and be kind to yourself if parts of it feel challenging. It's all about taking things slow, noticing the highlights, and letting the goodness flow.

Gemini

Geminis are known for being one of the more sociable signs in the zodiac, so Bly recommends leaning into spending quality time with friends as the Equinox brings regrowth. Think of life during this time as a gardening metaphor: Spend time "deepening the roots of existing relationships and planting the seeds for new connections to sprout later," Bly recommends.

Cancer

Bly says for the emotional, intuitive crabs among us, the Spring Equinox will "super-charge" your focus. You'll find yourself knowing exactly what you want, and your drive and determination to go after it will effortlessly catch others' attention. If that drags you into the spotlight, let it!

Leo

Bold, attention-grabbing Leos might find themselves being drawn inward at this time, maybe to an uncharacteristic degree. But while this may feel like being sidetracked to a sign that lives so out loud, Bly says there is insight to be found here that will help Leos "grow into the best version of themselves, whether through education and study, travel, or personal reflection." Lean into it.

Virgo

Much like the Leos, Virgos will find themselves drawn inwards around the Spring Equinox, which will bring a certain amount of self-scrutiny. Bly says to focus not on self-criticism, but on evaluating beliefs and viewpoints towards both yourself and the collective. See what does and does not resonate, and "expect revelations and subtle (but important) improvements," Bly says.

Libra

For Libras, the Spring Equinox will be all about relationships, Bly says. You'll be placing your relationships into the balancing scale that defines your sign, looking for ways to "revitalize or improve an existing relationship," whether romantic, business, or otherwise. Bly says the best way to capitalize on this is to spend time with someone whose perspective you value—this is a relationship that will both be bolstered at this time, and provide insight into others.

Scorpio

For mysterious and intense Scorpio, Springtime is going to be all about getting back to basics, Bly says. Think of it as a personal period of Spring cleaning—you'll likely feel compelled to "re-examine their daily regimen and schedule so they can identify ways to improve their overall happiness and wellness." As such, Bly says this is an excellent time for long-term goal-setting.

Sagittarius

Adventure-loving Sagittarians will feel a "pull to create and experience art during this Spring Equinox," Bly says. Remember that "creation" and "art" are very subjective terms, so however you define them, lean into it. Pursue your interests and indulge your favorite activities and curiosities, because Bly says this is where you'll find the freshest, most generative energy for a Springtime boost.

Capricorn

Bly says that for Caps, this Spring is going to be all about family—the pull toward quality time and connection with family members. But remember, "family" is defined by you and you alone—it may be your family of birth, or the family you've chosen for yourself. Or perhaps both! "Either way, this sign will want to be at home, with the people who make them feel safe," Bly says.

Aquarius

For Aquarians, they'll likely find their minds shifting toward thoughts of the future once the Spring Equinox locks in. Bly says you may find you have a new burst of energy to start "chasing after your goals." At the same time, your connections with others will be given a boost as well, as your communication skills get a bit of an upgrade.

Pisces

For dreamy, emotional Pisces, the Vernal Equinox will be all about the concept of prosperity—not just the growth of wealth or abundance, but how you personally define them. "They’ll focus on the things in their life that fulfill them most," Bly says, and you'll find yourself considering ways you can "improve in order to cultivate long-term stability and abundance."

