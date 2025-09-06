What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 7, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On September 7, 2025, each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope reveals a slightly disruptive energy. There's a Full Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces. When we have an eclipse, what would happen naturally is delayed, but within that window of time where all things stop for a pause, we have a chance to reflect, think and prepare for what comes next.

In the tarot, anything that happens in Pisces involves water, which the Cups Suit symbolizes. Cups relate to our emotions, so we may have a tougher time connecting with them than usual due to the eclipse. However, Full Moons are releases. So, imagine your feelings breaking free strongly soon after today. You may feel a wave of comfort or a massive weight off your shoulders. Use a present-moment focus and live in the now. Later, you may want to discuss or share your thoughts about your future. Let's see what the cards have to say for you this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, September 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Sun, reversed

Aries, you love good news. Today's tarot card is in reverse, but it's still going to be a great day. The Sun is about abundance and the light of happiness and joy.

What may happen is that there can be a slight bit of uncertainty, and you may wonder if what you have going on will work out. It will, but according to today's tarot card, during a lunar eclipse, you may have to wait for it. No sweat, Aries. You've got this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Devil

Taurus, you like to know what is happening behind the scenes, and today's tarot card is a confirmation to keep your guard up. The Devil tarot card is a symbol of temptation, and you may feel like you should turn a blind eye to what you know isn't suitable for you (or anyone else).

Rather than give in to laziness, stay strong. Do what you do best, Taurus, be stubborn. Today, you can avoid a pitfall of problems by choosing to remain firm in your resolve not to cave into peer pressure. You won't, and you'll be glad you didn't. Yay, bull.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Moon

Gemini, your curious nature wins again. Today, you may stumble upon a truth that wasn't easy to find or see, but your contemplative nature helps you to sort through the fog and find out what you need to know.

The Moon is associated with perception and intuition, which can be foggy at times. During the lunar eclipse today, you may have a flash of insight that helps you discover what you didn't see in the past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, you know that all good things take time, and you are also aware that hard work doesn't always pay off, but most of the time, it does. So, today, when frustration hits about how long it's taking you to reach a particular outcome, it's natural that you would worry that you're spinning your wheels only to get nowhere.

Your daily tarot card for today, the Seven of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you to remain reflective.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The High Priestess, reversed

Leo, a strength can become a weakness if it causes you to become unwilling to change your mind when you should. Today's tarot card, The High Priestess, reversed, is a reminder of humility, a valuable trait that keeps your mind open.

You may be learning an important life lesson, but feeling like you know more than others can create a blind spot in your thinking. Today, vet sources of information. Don't be guided by friends; prefer facts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Death, reversed

Virgo, you like to finish things quickly and then move on to the next project. Today, however, you may have to wait despite your best efforts to close a door and complete a task without delay.

When something doesn't end right away, you may feel like your life is put on hold, and this can leave you feeling bewildered and frustrated.

Try to see a delay in a different light. It's a chance for you to get comfortable and used to what's to come. Time, when it's put on hold by the universe, is never meant to harm you, but instead to help you to embrace change so that you are better because of it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Hanged Man, reversed

Libra, you love people, and this can be your downfall at times. You refuse to give up on others, especially when they don't seem to believe in themselves. You hang in there to encourage and support one another. You show love and kindness when others would have given up.

Today's message for you from the Hanged Man, reversed tarot, is to consider taking an alternative route in a relationship. Release, when you want to hang on. Let go when you feel like you can't do any more. You may be able to help more with tough love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Justice, reversed

Scorpio, you are excellent at spotting a problem, and when it comes to doing research and finding the flaw in an argument, few are better than you.

Today's reversed tarot card, Justice, reversed tarot card, is letting you know that if you're trying to win an argument or a legal battle, there's an opportunity for you to do so. Keep searching, and the loophole you need will be there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you are an optimist, but lately. You may have felt like you're not as positive as you'd like to be. There can be reasons behind what you are thinking about lately, and despite your best efforts, they have clouded your perception.

Today's tarot card is an invitation to change your mindset. You can start to retrain your thoughts and see the brighter side. You may have to remind yourself when you feel negative, but with time and effort, you can do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Empress, reversed

Capricorn, even you, with all your powerful personality traits, need some rest. Today's message from the tarot is to call a timeout and tend to your inner thought life. You may feel a little bit guilty for taking time for yourself, but don't.

You deserve to set work aside and focus on yourself from time to time. When you care for your body and provide it with what it needs, you can give more of your energy and time to others later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Cups

Aquarius, isn't it amazing how you can see into the future? You often sense trends before they happen or perceive what's going to take place in the world because of a gut feeling. This intuitive part of your personality isn't easy to explain, but it may be part of your zodiac sign.

So, when you have the Nine of Cups, a dream you have had for yourself is about to come true. You may not be as surprised as anyone else, though.

Likely, you sensed it coming and were feeling ready for it. Enjoy the manifestation of your ideas and let that help you to remain confident in yourself when self-doubt creeps in.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, you don't place a ton of value on money. You see it as a means to an end. You feel that it's good because it allows you to do good things and to help others. So often, you want it in your hands so you can be part of the solutions in the world, especially when you are aware of life's problems.

The Five of Pentacles, reversed, represents the end of financial burdens. This is good news for you on so many levels. You will be able to help more people in your life. Being free from debt will empower you to reap the benefits of your abundance. Good job, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.