6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love On September 7, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and love on September 7, 2025. Sunday is a Destruction Day, guided by the Earth Rabbit (Ji Mao) pillar, during the Wood Snake year and the Wood Rooster month.

Destruction Days are about breaking patterns, but when the Rabbit leads, it leans softer so you can expect endings and breakthroughs to arrive in ways that clear space for warmth, connection, and intimacy.

Advertisement

With the Rabbit’s gentle energy in play, today isn’t about big romantic gestures. It’s about real closeness, bonds that feel safe, and lucky encounters that remind you love can show up in ways that are both grounding and exciting. For the six signs below, the kind of fortune arriving on Sunday is the kind you’re gonna wanna tell your best friend about.

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your animal sign’s pillar day, which makes you magnetic without even trying. The Wood Rooster month highlights relationships for you and Sunday puts you right in the middle of conversations or moments that spark connection. If you’ve been feeling overlooked, today reminds you just how much you matter.

Luck and love arrive through attention you didn’t ask for but secretly hoped for. Someone notices, affirms, or reaches out in a way that feels unmistakably genuine. For Rabbits, Sunday is a day where affection flows toward you instead of away.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Wood Snake year pillar has already pushed you to grow in intimacy and Sunday’s Rabbit energy makes you softer where you’ve been guarded. A wall you’ve built starts to come down because someone makes you feel safe enough to let it. This is your person.

Good fortune looks like vulnerability paying off. Whether that’s in love, family, or even a friendship, the moment you share something real, you get back warmth you didn’t expect. Abundance here isn’t material, it’s emotional security that lasts longer than just today.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Rooster month already shining a spotlight on your Chinese sign, Sunday brings a rare alignment where someone important pays attention. The Rabbit pillar pushes you to soften your edges, and the result is magnetic. People want to be near you, not because you’re perfect, but because you feel approachable.

Your luck in love comes through being seen in a new light. Someone you thought had written you off might come back with kindness or someone brand new may look at you with real interest. Either way, Sunday shows you that you’re more attractive when you’re real, not when you’re performing.

4. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Destruction Day helps you cut ties with an old disappointment that’s been haunting your love life. You might notice you’re finally not waiting for someone to change, text, or prove themselves. That release on Sunday opens space for something new and that’s when luck shows up.

Good fortune for you looks like genuine emotional availability. It could be someone stepping forward at the right time, or even a realization that the love you wanted was never supposed to come from that one person. Today clears the path for love that actually meets you where you are in life. It feels so good.

5. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sunday asks you to let go of hyper-independence. The Rabbit’s energy pairs with your animal sign in a way that nudges you to let people in. You’ll see how lucky it is when you do. A partner, crush, or close friend may surprise you by stepping closer the second you stop pushing them away.

Abundance shows up in companionship. A shared plan, a supportive word, or a small act of care that makes you feel wanted. September 7 doesn’t come with any kind of drama, it’s proof that someone is here for you, now, without conditions.

Advertisement

6. Tiger

Design: YourTango

With the Earth Tiger’s influence still echoing from last week, Sunday gives you a gentler kind of luck. The Rabbit pillar softens your edges and draws people toward you with curiosity. Instead of chasing, you’re attracting. Instead of working to impress, you’re simply being, and that’s enough.

Your good fortune lies in connection that feels effortless. A moment of eye contact, a random run-in, or a sweet gesture can spark something real. For Tigers, Sunday proves love doesn’t always need to be chased. Sometimes it lands right in your lap when you least expect it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.