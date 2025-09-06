4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Sunday, September 7

Four zodiac signs will attract significant abundance and luck on September 7, 2025. Today marks the highly anticipated Full Moon, which is accompanied by a lunar eclipse. Eclipses mean delays, and delays are highly inconvenient when you need something and want it now. So, when it comes to attracting significant abundance and luck on a day when challenges may arise, you need to be flexible and easy-going. Adaptability is the strong suit for four specific astrological signs.

Hey, they know stuff happens, and when it does, you have to pivot. So, rather than hum and haw about how life is unfair and the rules aren't acting right, they go with the flow. Fortunately, since sometimes you have to wait for good things to happen, today will most assuredly mark the beginning of a new era of the best things.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you will attract significant abundance and luck on Sunday by what you decide to eliminate from your career or social status. Some titles are merely words that hold little meaning. If you have one, you may decide that you prefer for people to see you as everyone else. You realize that respect comes to those who are true leaders, willing to get involved in the little things. If your work is somewhat mundane, you may decide to focus on developing your identity outside of work, such as through your personal life at home and with your family.

Eclipses are a bit startling; they feel like a mental block. Since the eclipse on September 7 involves the Moon in Pisces, you may realize a lie you've bought into. It can change how you view everything in the world, including your core values.

A lunar eclipse can make you realize it's best to pause and think before you assume a particular path will take you straight to success. Because you're releasing energy and putting things on hold in your career, you'll see growth later this month in the areas of your life that involve home, family, close relatives or friends that you consider to be mentors.

This is the area of your life to invest in, and it won't be hard for you to do. The good news is that even if there's a delay, the luck and abundance that begins will continue for up to three years in this area of your life.

2. Pisces

Pisces, on Sunday, you will attract significant abundance and luck in the area of your love life. This could be a platonic relationship, a business or marital partnership, or someone that you trust and often confide in.

When it comes to letting people into your life, you can be an open book. But this eclipse teaches you that you can't always do that. It's often better to remain unpredictable and mysterious. You realize that there is power when you live your life behind a veil and give peaks but never the whole picture. Instead, privacy will be what you strive for. That public image you project to the world openly, that will glow, but it's not going to be that way for too long. Instead, you will want to try new things and keep that to yourself until you are done with the metamorphosis.

Eclipses are blocks of light. You regain control over your life, including who gets to see you. So, the area of your life that you experience abundance will be with another person, and this may be 'the person' who you feel closest to. You'll find that by investing your energy into one area of your life, it can grow exponentially. You will truly appreciate that, and it will hold meaning for you. The privacy you regain will feel both timely and meaningful.

3. Virgo

Virgo, you will attract significant abundance and luck by regaining control over your time. Starting on September 7, this will be due to pulling back from investing solely in others at the expense of your time and energy.

You see that time is precious and that saying it's unlimited has been a lie. You'd like for it to be that way, but it's not. It's time to step out of the dream world and enter reality. Reality can be rude, but you're going to make it work.

So, when the eclipse happens in Pisces, in your sector of partnerships, you see something and someone for what they are. It's as though the blindfold drops, and it's all there for you to observe in slow motion. You realize you have to be the one who sets boundaries. It's your job to protect your time.

You figure out what you don't like, and it can be sweet and sour at the same time. But you can decide on this space. You first. That situation lasted. Done. Sealed. Delivered and time restored to you.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will attract significant abundance and luck in the area of your career and social status. This is something you want, and you have worked hard to claim. You have been hiding out and lying low, but it's time for you to reap the rewards of your hard-earned effort.

A situation could happen that makes you realize being comfortable has left you feeling small. You might be minimized by another person whom you respect and expected more from. You might feel like they don't understand how valuable you are in their life. So, you may choose to step back and let your absence speak for itself. That will be a hit to their ego and hurt, but it's a necessary evil. You know it won't last forever, so for one day you'll endure it.

The result will be a sense of respect that's restored to the level you expected and above it. This will feel so good to you. This type of abundance and luck you never imagined you could have. September 7 will only be the beginning for you, Sagittarius. You respect yourself, and now you know you can command others to respect you in the same way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.