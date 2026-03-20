The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, March 21 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Saturday, March 21, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Taurus. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Swords, reversed.

Today's theme is about finding inner peace among the madness. Aries energy pushes you to take action, while Taurus encourages stability and focus. The Ace of Swords, reversed, reminds you that sometimes clarity doesn't come easily. You have to work hard to find it when life is unpredictable. Let's find out what else this means for your zodiac sign.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Aries: The Magician, reversed

Aries, the reversed Magician tarot card indicates communication blocks. Today, you may have to work a little harder to get a point across.

You can try to control how a conversation is received by being honest, clear, and proactive. However, be patient. Sometimes it takes time for a person to truly understand you, even if you've heard it the first time.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Two of Pentacles, reversed

The Two of Pentacles, reversed, indicates a lack of balance in priorities. On March 21, finding which item or relationship to prioritize can leave you feeling overextended and overwhelmed.

However, during moments of uncertainty, it's best to reset yourself. Place yourself first, and know what is best for you. All other things will fall into place after.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: The World

Gemini, things are going well for you. The World tarot card on March 21 is about fulfillment.

Take a moment to truly acknowledge all your accomplishments in life. Even the most minor wins are major when they are viewed in the light of your life. Your best moments are stepping stones to the future.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Ace of Pentacles

Cancer, the Ace of Pentacles predicts a fresh start that is full of promise and potential. On March 21, the journey you're on shows signs of promise.

You can maintain a positive mindset because there are signs all around you to reveal how your choices are perfect for your needs. The simplest decision can be the most powerful today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Ace of Swords

Leo, the Ace of Swords is a tarot card that is about truth and clarity with high precision. You're about to have an epiphany that helps you to connect emotion with reality.

March 21 is the perfect day for meaningful conversations that help you to sort through confusion or self-doubt. You discover what you need to do to improve a relationship or make a change that impacts your future.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Three of Cups, reversed

Choose your friends wisely, Virgo. The Three of Cups, reversed, is about gossip and discord. Someone could have poor intentions when it comes to building a relationship with you.

Instead of assuming a new person in your life can be trusted, let them earn it. It's always best to give people time to show their true colors. Enjoy the company, but keep your secrets sacred.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Libra: The Sun

No matter what happens today, the Sun tarot card indicates a positive outcome. The Sun is about good results. On March 21, you experience warmth and positive energy when around others.

Conversations feel lighter, and you focus on the little things. Let your confidence grow. Be visible when you receive a compliment or hear a good word, embrace it. This day is made for you!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: The Lovers, reversed

A distraction could be entering your love life, Scorpio. On March 21, you have to look into what's making you and another person feel distant and disconnected.

Closeness requires effort and work. You don't have to force a partnership to grow, but nurturing it with care and concern does make it stronger and more welcoming.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Nine of Wands

Sagittarius, you are so close to getting something important done. The Nine of Wands is a tarot card that represents resilience. You're working hard on March 21. You may feel that extreme circumstances make it difficult for you to have fun or feel positive.

However, despite all you face, you will succeed. Learn from each challenge and remember that you're as strong as you decide to be.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Six of Swords

Capricorn, on March 21, you choose peace over chaos. The Six of Swords symbolizes a step away from crazy-making and moving closer toward peace and harmony. Trust that when you feel you need to leave something behind, your soul is telling you what's best for you.

Saying goodbye is rarely easy, but you don't have to be dramatic. You can quietly and intentionally work toward a new life. Even if you're unsure what the long-term impact can be. Trust that things will work out for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Two of Wands, reversed

It's OK if you didn't have a plan. Sometimes life doesn't give you enough time to figure things out.

On March 21, the Two of Wands, reversed, warns you not to let fear stop you from doing what you need to do. Instead, choose to work through the uncertainty. You can always figure things out as you go forward.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Ten of Cups, reversed

Pisces, the Ten of Cups, reversed tarot card highlights sadness caused by unmet expectations or an emotional disconnect.

It's best to process your feelings as you learn to accept someone who isn't who you thought they would be. You want to be honest with yourself and not deny or ignore the truth.

Eventually, you'll discover that true happiness comes from being honest with yourself and authentic.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.