4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 21, 2026

On March 21, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. On Saturday, it shows up in just the right way.

The Taurus Moon is all about trust. We trust ourselves and the universe's invisible plan. In other words, we've got this.

This lunar transit has us feeling stabilized and steady in our ways. The world may be a very insecure place right now, but for the individual, there's a sort of strength rising up. Four zodiac signs may even become heroes.

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1. Taurus

Design: Your Tango

You trust that you can do whatever it takes because you feel good, Taurus. You feel healthy, and you finally feel as if your body and mind are working together.

While that may sound silly, the truth is that sometimes you are self-destructive, without even knowing it. However, during this transit, everything falls into place. The signs are all there, and they help you know who you are.

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You know your strengths and weaknesses, Taurus, and so you play into your strengths on Saturday. You're not invulnerable, but you've got your eyes on what's going on, and that's a huge advantage.

2. Cancer

Design: Your Tango

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You take your cues from what makes you feel safest, Cancer, and that doesn't mean you're afraid. It means you're smart. When you choose to go ahead with something, you make sure it's going to work first.

The signs of the day show up as places and people who give you respect and allow you to feel emotionally safe with them. You are no longer interested in those who simply do not care about you, Cancer.

It's not like there's a world of people who don't care, either. You're simply not going to waste your time weeding through them to find the good ones. You know who the good ones are already.

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3. Virgo

Design: Your Tango

You tend to look for signs and deeper meanings in things that seem random at first. But the thing with you, Virgo, is that you find them.

You listen closely to the signs of the day, and find that they show up as hits of intuition that you can't ignore. This transit has you knowing that a decision you made recently is the one for you.

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If it means that you stay on the same path you've been on, then so be it. This is what you chose to do, and since it's still working, it's good enough to stay with.

4. Capricorn

Design: Your Tango

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If there's a sign that really grabs you on this day, Capricorn, it's the one that shows you where the structure is. That means that you see what works, and what doesn't, and you gravitate towards the former.

So much of what you experience during this lunar transit has to do with what you've previously built on your own. You trust yourself, and so you know what of yours is going to last.

This is a day of great resilience and stamina, but it's also one that fortifies your own vision. You know you can do it, and you know that if you stick with it, you'll accrue all the success you deserve.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.