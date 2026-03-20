Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 21, 2026

On March 21, 2026, luck improves for three zodiac signs. Mercury retrograde has finally come to an end, and for this, we breathe a sigh of relief.

Improved luck is the result of Mercury turning direct. This is a good day. In fact, we are a bit shocked by how well things turn out.

Things that were once wrong right themselves in ways that could only happen with the universe's help. This pleases us and lets us know that the dark days are over. We have so much to look forward to now. A sign of relief, indeed!

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1. Leo

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Your luck improves greatly on Saturday, during this direct transit, Leo. You feel this change in ways that have you less scared and about a million times more confident than usual.

This is more than likely the result of a very good conversation you have with someone close to you. Because Mercury is now direct, and the communication vibes are on your side, you find a way out of the dark.

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It is wonderful to know that you and this person can finally get along again. The future between the two of you now seems very promising, and you couldn't be happier. This really is your lucky day, Leo.

2. Sagittarius

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If you were worried about a certain plan or idea, then you can rest assured that everything is going to be OK, Sagittarius. You have every right to overthink this, but still, in the long run, it's going to work for you.

It seems that so much of your worry was attached to the retrograde, and that now that Mercury has gone direct, all things seem to snap back into place. You are less stressed and are back to being your optimistic self, Sagittarius.

Worry takes a back seat on Saturday, as your luck improves and continues to do so throughout the rest of the month. For the first time in a while, you can breathe easier again. Congrats, Sagittarius. You deserve this newfound sense of ease.

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3. Pisces

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And just like that, the feeling of mental clarity returns after a long stay away in retrograde-land. It's all good, Pisces, and long-overdue. You find that the moment this transit hits, you start to feel better in many different ways.

One of the more obvious changes that takes place for you when Mercury turns direct is that sense of self-trust. Yes, it's back! That means you can make your own decisions and take your own advice. You are done doubting yourself, Pisces. You're ready to be the person you know yourself to be.

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You feel a sense of calm returning, and because of this, you attract luck and love. On March 21, everything is finally going your way, Pisces. It feels good, doesn't it?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.