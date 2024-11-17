One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On November 18

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for November 18, 2024, can give you insight for the day. It's Monday, and we are searching for comforts that foster a sense of security and hope. The week starts with the Moon in high-energy Gemini. Later this evening, the Moon will enter Cancer until early Wednesday morning. When the Moon is in Cancer, the sign that it rules, its expression is relaxed and secure.

The next two days are about nurturing ourselves and others. Because of the Moon in Cancer, we will desire familiar things and prefer home to go outdoors. On Monday morning. Overthinking gives us a need for emotional stability. We can find emotional security in our relationships and with others by caring for our needs first. Let's explore our tarot cards to see what to expect.

Tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 18, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

There are career dreams and then your desires for your home life. What do you consider to be the perfect environment for you? You can create it, Aries.

Like building your profession to a new height, you need to be patient and do the work intentionally to get it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Could you write down your biggest goal for 2025? This tarot card indicates success, but you'll want to do things supporting your mindset.

Listen to motivational recordings. Read books that get you excited about your future. Create a strategy, and then follow it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Don't compare yourself to others. You may think someone else has it all together because of the car a friend drives or their house — instead, channel envy into action.

You can also create the life you desire by paying attention to spending, saving and investment habits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Material security makes you feel good about the future, but there is also something money can't buy that helps you improve your outlook: a sense of humor. Laugh about what you can't control. Be curious and explore what worked for others. See the world through a lens of abundance and believe things come to you in their due time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Endings are tough, and the end of this year is approaching quickly. Take peace in knowing that time can be forgiving. You may not hit certain milestones you hoped would complete by 2024.

However, you can now hit the reset button and start with a new deadline. Have peace in your heart, and don't let regret stall your growth any further.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Burned out? A hard work week or a lot on your plate can leave your love cup empty and your positive energy dry.

Rather than let negative emotions fester, plan a fun activity alone or with friends. Who in your social circle sparks excitement in you? What would supercharge your energy? Go do it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Happiness is an inside job., but it can be tempting to focus on work, success, abundance and earning money.

These are wonderful, but what you accumulate won't necessarily bring you complete joy. You will want to find happiness via inner security, self-love and acceptance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Are you generous? Of course, you are. This tarot card signals a time of giving, which is perfect for celebrating the holiday season. What charity might you adopt this year? Do you love pets or children?

Use your imagination and let it recapture the essence of joy and happiness. You can channel the excitement to others and make a sweet impact this month.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Do you hide your talents and skills? Today, think about how you could share them with others. Do you play an instrument?

Maybe volunteer to play for a charity or give lessons to a relative that wants to learn. Do you write? Consider sharing your thoughts and ideas with others to inspire people to pursue their talents.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

What would it mean to simplify your life? Do you have certain activities you need to say goodbye to? Where are you overextended?

Could you apply block scheduling to maximize productivity? Can you delegate the things you dislike doing to make time for things you love?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Have you felt discouraged lately? You may have experienced a loss of faith in a person or humanity. You may need to step back and allow your feelings to settle. Slowly, with courage and a still mind, hope can return to you.

You may not fully trust things at face value, but you can use wisdom to determine what boundaries can be removed and those that need to be maintained.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You don't have to have all the answers. Things can be uncertain and yet OK. You can take pride in your ability to navigate the what-ifs.

You may be so surprised by your resolve to accept life on its terms. You can find joy and freedom in doing things because you want to, but you're not attached to the outcome.

