What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 17, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On Sunday, November 17, our daily tarot horoscope helps each zodiac sign navigate what's happening in the universe. The Moon will be in curious and sometimes anxious Gemini, where it will work closely with Jupiter, the planet of expansion and growth.

Sunday may create big dreams with uncertainty on how to reach them. We may be prone to overthinking and wondering where to begin. That's where our daily tarot card reading can be helpful. See how your reading may help you.

The tarot horoscope on Sunday, November 17, 2024 for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

What are you waiting for? Don't put your life on hold, Aries. Time is much too precious to give it away to what-ifs or could-have-been. Instead, do things that you desire and that make your heart happy. Fill your time with hobbies or friendship dates. Go out and have fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You're feeling very good lately, and it shows. Being in the right state of mind lets you feel in control of all other areas in your life. This tarot card indicates that you are entering a wonderful time to build your desired life. Go create a kingdom fit for a king!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Self-care is so important, Gemini. You don't have to spend much money to look your best. You can begin with small steps that lead to big gains, like taking a walk or spending a little more time with daily grooming. Get a good night's sleep, and eat nutritious foods or drink quality water.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Are you spending too much time online? It could be time to unplug and regain your peace of mind.

What would you do with the time you save by not being online? How might being offline and doing things for yourself bring you joy and improve your life?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

What's happening in your romantic life, Leo? Relationships can require added work, and you may ask yourself if the time and effort are worth it.

Today, you may not know what you want from love and romance. Give yourself time. Don't rush such an important decision. You will figure it out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

The closer you get to someone, the more likely you'll disagree about something you feel passionate about. Intimacy requires seeing your significant other or friend from their point of view, and there will be days when your minds don't match up.

This isn't the time to argue or think your relationship is over. Enter conversation from the standpoint of curiosity. See where learning about one another can lead you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is good, and when you feel like things aren't that great, the day can still be framed by your outlook. It's always important to express and work through your emotions, but remember to start from a place of gratitude. What are you thankful for? How has your life been blessed?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Chin up, Scorpio. You are going to have an incredibly good day today. You exude confidence. You are attracting so much goodness into your life through your actions. The investments you've made into the lives of others are sending good karma your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You're not as stuck as you may feel. When life gets tough, it's easy to allow powerful emotions like fear to overwhelm and internalize. You may see the situation from an improved point of view when you approach the problem from a state of calm. You'll be amazed at how different things appear when you

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

The end of the year is here. Are you making plans? The holidays are the time of year when families and friends enjoy spending time together. Who would you like to see? What memories do you want to make together? Plan things out. If there's someone specific that you would like to reunite with, you could make it happen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Love yourself, Aquarius. Sometimes, a person experiences a wandering eye because they feel unhappy with their life or circumstances. But external validation isn't the pathway to inner joy. Search your heart. What do you long for?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Two hearts are better than one. You are in luck, Pisces. If you're searching for a soulmate friend or new love, this a fortunate tarot card to receive. Even if an existing relationship is not as strong as it was before, it can be with time, patience, and unconditional love.

