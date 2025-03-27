What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 28, Per A Tarot Card Reader

We have a very busy day in the cosmos; this energy can be found in our daily tarot horoscope for March 28, 2025. Our emotions surge with the Moon entering the fiery nature of Aries, and we may feel slightly agitated.

The Moon doesn't like being in this sign, so be careful about arguments and try to avoid them. Communication can be glitchy, so avoid saying things hastily. Instead, consult your tarot card for what you need to know, especially what areas of life may be most active.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Today, you may run into an old flame that once broke your heart, but you eventually move on and get through it. Sometimes, however, unexpected run-ins can cause other feelings to surface.

Ask yourself, are you experiencing heartbreak, Aries? Have compassion for yourself if you do. Feeling past wounds is an opportunity for greater healing and deeper character growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Today, you may be asked to do something you've never considered before, and you might like the possibility. Are you seeing opportunities to grow and become a better human, Taurus? Consider stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Reaching beyond what you already do each day can be a wonderful chance to deepen your life. What might be the benefit of trying something new? What may be problematic? Weigh out the pros and cons and see which one wins.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Leadership is often coined as something you were born with, but that's not often the case. Some people have to learn how to be a good leader. You may be working through some life lessons that take you to a level you've not been to before.

Ask yourself, What's stopping you from being the type of leader you know you can be, Gemini? What do you need to cultivate a strong leadership mindset? Where can you start today?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

It's a busy day with many things you need to do. How do you handle being rushed, Cancer? Do you need to work on patience today? What areas of work can you cut back on so you can channel that time into where your focus must turn?

Today's challenge is reworking your schedule. Explore your priorities. What do you need to move up? What can you delegate to someone else?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

The future is what you define it to be. What do you long to see in your future, Leo? The question of where you see yourself in the future may arise today. You may be asked this by a friend, family member, or a boss. You might not know if you've been living for the moment. Not knowing can be confusing or even scary.

How can you recenter so you can define the future for yourself? Where do you feel you need to pay the most attention to so you can figure it out?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

A change or need to make one will come up for you today. What important decision do you need to make, Virgo? Making decisions can feel easy when you are the person looking from the outside in.

But, now that it's your turn to make a life-changing choice, what do you need to feel confident that you're making the right one? Who might help you sort through your concerns? Clarity can be found with time and the right conversations.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Be diplomatic, Libra. You know how to help people get along with each other due to your social and hospitable nature. Today, people may not work well together, and that's where you come in with your sweet, harmonious nature.

How might you bring everyone's strengths out without getting into the dramatics? What do you see as the opportunities others are missing? Start conversations that build closeness and get everyone on the same page.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You may be receiving mixed signals today from someone. Perhaps there's an air of passive aggressiveness to their tone, or you may wonder if something is being hidden and you need to find out.

Lack of openness happens, but it doesn't have to be this way. Why do you think miscommunication happens, Scorpio? What do you need to say today and don't want to be misunderstood?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Today's a perfect day for rest, and you may even be tempted to call out of work to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Are you taking good care of yourself, Sagittarius? What do you need to feel like you're doing it better? If you have future vacation time you need to claim, consider asking for it now. Giving a boss a little more time to plan can be helpful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

What causes you to lose faith in people? Today, you may want to grow closer to the universe and your higher power, but unsure how to go about it.

Your faith can be restored in many ways, Capricorn. Do you like to pray, meditate or spend time in nature? Do you feel closer to god when you're alone or with a friend? Restoring your faith can give you a renewed sense of hope. Don't you want to see the future in a new light and feel a sense of deep optimism?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Are you missing someone special in your life? You may have a memory of a friendship that was once close but now distant come up on your phone or your social media. This is a reminder to value relationships over material possessions.

Today, take action. Pull the people you love closer to you, and watch the impact your warmth has on others. See how everyone appreciates knowing they have you and a community that cares.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

What do you need to do today? You may feel like you forgot something important. so it's necessary to go over your schedule and get reorganized both professional and personally to stay on top of meetings and deadines you need to meet.

Does a particular situation feel foggy to you? What do you need for clarity to come into focus? What tools can help make this process streamlined and easier for you?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.