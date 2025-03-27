3 Zodiac Signs Experience Positive Karma On March 28, 2025

On Friday, March 28, 2025, three zodiac signs experience positive karma. If you feel as though you've been signaling the universe for a while now, trying to get its attention so that it recognizes the energy you've put toward creating something successful, then the wait is over. You've been noticed.

It is during the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Mercury that shows at least three zodiac signs that for every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction taking place in the universe. In other words: karma.

During Moon conjunct Mercury, karma hits for those who have put in immense amounts of effort towards whatever worthy cause they care about. It's on this day that these three zodiac signs will come to know the true meaning of success.

Three zodiac signs experience positive karma on March 28, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

We'd be remiss to say that success finds you without you signaling for that success, because you know just how hard you've worked. Success does find you, however, and you can thank yourself for making it clear as to where it needs to go.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, things happen fast, and they hit hard. The success you knew you deserved turns out to be so much greater than you expected. Looks like you did the right thing after all.

And so, Scorpio, you'll spend this day smiling over the fact that success really has sought you out and all that good, hard work really is paying off for you with dividends. Much luck to you, you've earned this.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

With Moon conjunct Mercury in your charts, it's almost impossible for you to go wrong on this day, March 28, 2025. You are not only in luck, but you are bound to great fortune, and Mercury's mega-energy is going to bring you the success you deserve.

And you DO deserve it, Capricorn, because nobody sticks with the plan like you do, and Mercury's energy respects that kind of dedication. You're in line for success — smile and take a bow.

Moon conjunct Mercury shows you that good things really do happen to good people when those good people put in the work, like you do. So, don't worry about a thing. This one's in the bag.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You can run and you can hide, but in the long run, success is going to find you, and why on earth would you ever run from that? Sure, your past experience with success may have gone to your head; it's hard to be the boss and harder to manage success.

Still, during Moon conjunct Mercury, you'll get another chance, and in a way, this is what you've wanted all along. A chance to NOT blow it, and Pisces, don't you worry, it's all going to be worthwhile. You're good at so many things; you can be good at success, too.

Understand that during Moon conjunct Mercury, things will move briskly, and you will have to accept what's going on. Being that everything that's going on is BRILLIANT, you'll be ready for it. This is the time of your life, let that success in, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.