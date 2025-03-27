3 Zodiac Signs Attract Love & Romance On March 28, 2025

On Friday, March 28, 2025, three zodiac signs attract love and romance during the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Venus. These zodiac signs take on new love during this time, or, at the very least, refresh the old love.

We have gotten ourselves into the mindset where we're not conscious of our love lives — we're so wrapped up in the world, the problems, this, that, and the other thing. Fortunately, what makes us human is our ability to give and receive love, and during Moon conjunct Venus, we remember that this brings out the best in us.

So, love finds three zodiac signs on March 28, and ready or not, here it comes.

Three zodiac signs attract love and romance on March 28, 2025:

1. Leo

Moon conjunct Venus brings out the best in you and that's saying a LOT considering you're pretty great to begin with. As a Leo, you spend a lot of time thinking about love — you want to know that you ARE loved, and that you GIVE love. It's kind of your thing.

On March 28, you'll see how the transit, Moon conjunct Venus, basically takes all of your loving thoughts and manifests them as a relationship for you. Love seeks you out during this transit, and you are oh so ready to be found.

What really floats your boat on this day is the excitement. It could be new love or just a new way of looking at an old love, but whatever it is, it brings enthusiasm. This is exactly what you've been wishing for, Leo.

2. Virgo

You may get a real laugh out of this day and its antics, Virgo, because you have no idea how incredible life is about to get for you. In terms of love, you may have just given up. Sure, you believe in it, but to actively pursue? Nah.

That is until love finds you. Even if it finds you under a rock, with Moon conjunct Venus hanging around, it WILL find you, Virgo, and it will penetrate that skull of yours. You are about to fall in love, so get ready because here it comes.

Moon conjunct Venus isn't playing around, although being playful is definitely one of its specialities. Don't hide from love, Virgo. On March 28, let it find you. Let it seek you out and surprise you when you least expect it.

3. Libra

This day is going to feel light and easy for you, Libra, and that's definitely something you'll feel good about during Moon conjunct Venus. When Venus smiles down on you, things tend to turn romantic, and that's something you can deal with, for sure.

You're always in the mood for love, and on March 28, you'll be happy to know that love is definitely in the mood for you. Now that sounds promising. You may have someone in mind, but if you don't, don't worry, it's still ON.

This is a day of connections and friendships. Love blossoms out of thin air, and while you might not see someone in your life as a romantic interest, per se, do not underestimate the power of Moon conjunct Venus. Love sees you, Libra.

