2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance On March 28, 2025

On March 28, 2025, two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance as Venus retrograde merges with Neptune in Pisces, a pivotal moment when the past is sealed, the lessons are learned, and everything you’ve been unraveling reaches its culmination point. All of the backtracking, the revisiting, and the dissolution of barriers that once kept us submerged in mixed signals preventing us from fully merging with all that we love, desire, and value has led to this.

Venus — the planet of love, beauty, and values — joining Neptune, the planet of dreams, is a cosmic signal from the universe to release doubt about your desires and ability to manifest. Venus and Neptune are whispering: There is nothing more to fix. Nothing more to prove. The abundance you’re waiting for is already finding its way to you.

This is manifestation beyond numbers, beyond logic, and beyond linear time. Venus retrograde conjunct Neptune is about love that spills over, dreams so big they blur the edges of reality, and the quiet knowing that what is yours will arrive on its own current.

Neptune asks you to soften, to believe in what you cannot yet touch, to stretch your hands toward the unseen and trust that they will be filled. Venus retrograde urges a final re-evaluation of all that you truly desire, helping clear any last energetic blocks that stand in the way of receiving. Meeting at this karmic, anaretic degree, Venus and Neptune remind us to stay open to the possibilities beyond what we think we need — because the abundance we seek is already within us.

So let go. Let the tide take you, and watch as the universe delivers your heart’s deepest desires in ways more magical than you ever imagined.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance on March 28, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, for the past couple of weeks, you’ve probably been drifting, caught between what was and what could be, unsure if the place you return to is truly home or simply the place where you sleep. Whether it feels like an airport layover that keeps getting extended or a one-way ticket to a city you’re not sure you want to settle in, something has felt temporary, unsettled, unfinished.

But now, the fog is finally lifting, and soon, you’ll see the path to abundance that leads you back to where you truly belong. Venus retrograde conjunct Neptune in Pisces at 29° is the last stretch of an open road. Like spotting your gate just as boarding begins after a long delay, or sinking into a train seat after weeks of city-hopping, knowing — for the first time in a while — you’re finally on your way home, where prosperity and abundance await.

As Neptune wraps up its 14-year journey through its home sign of Pisces, the fog is finally lifting, clearing the way for you to release old patterns and uncover what home really means to you. With Venus retrograde retracing her steps, you’re beginning to see what you truly value in a place of rest — what you long to return to and what makes you feel grounded.

Home is no longer just a destination; it’s a feeling, a pulse, a place where your restless spirit can finally take a breath. Today, you’re being given the chance to shape it into something that fits — a space where peace and good fortune flow effortlessly, offering you the sanctuary your soul has been searching for.

Venus reminds you that beauty is a necessity, not a luxury — it’s the map that guides you. Neptune encourages you to dream bigger and to fill your space with what truly nourishes your soul. Home shouldn’t just be a pit stop on your journey. It should be the destination that makes you feel like you’ve arrived.

Maybe you clear out the baggage from past travels that no longer serves you. Maybe you fill your space with something that reminds you of the places that make you feel alive. Maybe you stop waiting for the perfect place to land and start creating it wherever you are. When Venus stations direct and Neptune enters Aries, your home won’t just be where you rest your head — it will be the place where you feel at home in your own journey, ready to receive the prosperity and joy that’s been waiting for you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, with Neptune finally wrapping up its 14-year journey through Pisces, the fog surrounding your direction in life is finally starting to clear. For years, you’ve been caught between two paths, two identities, constantly juggling which version of yourself you should show to the world. One twin is full of dreams and possibilities, while the other questions and analyzes every move.

The confusion that has kept you in a state of constant motion is beginning to lift, and the direction ahead is becoming clear. No more chasing after a thousand different possibilities. No more back and forth between who you are and who you could be. Today, it’s as if the twins are finally in harmony, and for the first time, you can see your path ahead with both halves of your mind finally working together.

With Venus retrograde conjunct Neptune, the universe is also helping you find the career you value. You’ve spent so much time adapting, shapeshifting, and trying to be both the twin that seeks adventure and the one that craves security.

Venus has offered you the chance to pause and define what you truly desire — not from a place of duality, but from a place of alignment. But now, you’re seeing the picture in full, as both twins finally agree on what’s best for you — and all that’s left to do is wait. No more jumping from one role to the next. It’s finally time to start building something that resonates with both sides of you.

By the time Venus stations direct and Neptune enters Aries, you’ll feel the pull to create a legacy that reflects your true self — both the sharp-minded strategist and the ever-curious cat. The fog is lifting, Gemini, and you’re about to step into a direction that honors both halves.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.