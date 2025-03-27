Luck Favors These 4 Zodiac Signs Throughout The Rest Of March 2025

Luck favors four zodiac signs throughout the rest of March 2025. According to Whitney Jonee Minor, a tarot reader and psychic medium known online as Lightworker Whit, something beyond flowers will blossom for you this spring. These signs will get what they desire this month, whether it's the end of something difficult or the start of a new and powerful partnership.

Luck favors these four zodiac signs throughout the rest of March 2025:

1. Taurus

Taurus, Minor said, will experience a full-circle moment this month. “Something's coming to an end. Something that has been difficult, something you've been working on or wanting to put to bed, that is coming to an end,” she said, adding that you will get the outcome you desire.

In a detailed YouTube video, Minor turned to the tarot cards for more insight. She drew the Ace of Pentacles and The Lovers for Taurus, signaling a strong focus on partnerships, whether in work, business, or relationships. Your luck may come in the form of a new opportunity, perhaps a job offer or promotion.

2. Gemini

Like Taurus, something difficult comes to an end for you this month, Gemini. You may feel indecisive at the moment. Minor noted that Gemini is at a crossroads, possibly dealing with uncertainty around a partnership or agreement. But luck is with you this month, and things will settle in your favor.

For your outcome, Minor pulled The World, signaling major accomplishments, closures, and the end of a chapter — one that Gemini is more than ready for. You must trust the path ahead, even when the full picture isn’t clear. Your struggles are behind you, and going forward, you attract positive opportunities.

3. Leo

The energy is shifting around you, Leo, and good fortune is coming your way. You may have struggled so far in March, feeling disappointed or as though things haven’t gone according to plan. But in the final week of March, the sacrifices you have made will pay off.

In terms of tarot, Minor pulled the Wheel of Fortune for your outcome. You will find that all the pain earlier in the month was worth it, as this card indicates good fortune or even a financial payout. Leo is encouraged to keep pushing forward, with the reminder that even if things feel uncertain, the efforts you put in now will lead to rewarding results.

4. Sagittarius

The first half of March likely felt emotionally draining for you, Sagittarius. You may have put all of your eggs in one basket, but not felt entirely confident in your choice, leaving you uncertain and worried. Fret not! Minor said that luck favors you throughout the rest of March, and joy and contentment are on the horizon.

For you, she pulled the Nine of Cups and Ace of Pentacles, indicating wish fulfillment and new opportunities. Something great is heading your way, whether it's a new job, income stream, business venture, or partnership. Minor suggested that this good fortune is related to money and the easing of financial concerns.

