4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On March 28, 2025

On Friday, March 28, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe. We can expect nothing less than excellence and a boost of great confidence during this day's astrological transit, the Aries Moon. If power is what we feel we've been lacking, then look no further — the power blast is here.

This gift from the universe comes to us just when we need it most. We may need patience, granted. We may need nerve, granted. For four zodiac signs, the main request may be for courage, granted. We get the power we need to act on this day. Now it is up to us to use that power responsibly.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on March 28, 2025:

1. Aries

We could call this a special gift, but in reality, it's so much more. On this day, March 28, you receive courage from the universe via the Aries Moon. You now dare to tackle that one thing you've wanted to take on for a while now.

It's the Aries Moon that sparks the curiosity in you. You ask yourself, 'What if I actually do what I say I want to do?' You've wondered about this before, and yet, you held back.

During the Aries Moon, there is no holding back. In fact, there is pure nerve at work here, and you are just the person who can handle this kind of raw bravery. You will get what you want on this day, Aries, and you'll be glad you stood up for yourself.

2. Leo

The gift you receive from the universe on March 28 is all about recognizing that you truly are as great as you want to be. You've always had this amazing confidence, Leo, and yet, sometimes you wonder if it's just an act.

During the Aries Moon, there's no act; in fact, you'll find that you're the hero of the day to someone very close to you. The idea of being someone's hero makes you happier than anything. This is where you shine the most.

Because of the Aries Moon, you'll also know that being the hero is NOT an act. You really have stepped up to do the right thing, as you always do. Being a hero is natural for you, Leo, and you wear the cape well.

3. Sagittarius

What you have needed lately is exactly what you'll receive during this day, and it will feel as though the universe has gifted you with just the right present. During the Aries Moon, you not only feel strong, you feel driven.

And feeling driven is what's been missing in your life. Perhaps you got lazy for a while, or maybe you felt too tired to move, and you just got used to it. Here's where things change, and here's where you WANT them to change, Sagittarius.

This day, March 28, has you up and active, getting involved, fearing nothing, wanting more, more, more. You aren't hungry or selfish, you're simply glad to be alive, and the Aries Moon helps you seize the day — as you should!

4. Aquarius

You consider yourself to be a very creative person, Aquarius, and while that is true, you aren't always ready to take on a big project or even start. You know you'll "get there eventually," but "not now."

That's where the Aries Moon comes in to kick your butt and get you moving towards the brilliant creations you know you want to get going with. The thing about this lunar transit is that it's all about power — but power, where?

For you, it's the power to get up and go. This is not only good for you, but it's what makes you happy. When you see what you can create once you decide it's "OK" to start, you'll be blown away by your own talents!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.