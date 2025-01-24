What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 25, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot horoscope is here for Saturday! We have a great day ahead of us on January 25, 2025. The Knight of Pentacles is our daily tarot card for all zodiac signs, and it reveals that the path to success is led by hard work and effort.

Do you want to create a side hustle? Maybe you have a home project you need to start, but you've been busy or procrastinating. It's time to double your determination and move the dial forward. What else does your one-card tarot horoscope reveal for you? You can find out by checking your reading for the day.

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Pull back a bit. It's hard to adjust your thinking when it comes to spending money. However, what's your final goal? Do you desire a lavish lifestyle that causes you to feel burdened by work?

Are you ready to tackle a new approach by embracing minimalism? Think about your end game and then approach your day-to-day life accordingly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Keep going, Taurus. Grit is your strongest trait. You have a knack for enduring tough times despite obstacles and challenges.

When life seems to hand you a big to-do, even if you feel like it's a doozy, you can do it. Buckle down and push through.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Teamwork is a pleasure when you are partnered with the right person. Pick the individuals whom you want on your team carefully.

You may not know where to start or who will be available. But, start by asking. See where the road of query leads.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Are you holding on to a dream that is not made for you? At first, you may see things from an outside standpoint, and the idea appears amazingly good. But, once you're in the driver's seat, you realize it's not what you want.

It's OK to stop this journey before you get too far. It's perfectly fine to decide not to follow through when the path leads you down to a place where you feel inauthentic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Healing starts from the inside, Leo. You have a lot of pain that has yet to be released, and when your heart tells you it's time to let go of a grudge, let it go.

Why nurse sorrow from the past? Why give in to negative thoughts when life is so bright on the horizon?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Do you cherish your alone time? Being single or partnered is similar in one way: you enjoy being alone from time to time. Schedule your me-time with things you love to do. Do you have a favorite restaurant you want to go to?

Do you have a place you enjoy eating by yourself? Make it a priority. You'll feel so much better when you've given yourself time to think without being distracted by others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You have a change in your circumstances that is both fortunate and timely. If you're ready to create some good luck, start making decisions that help you to foster the right energy.

Limit your time in areas of life that bring you displeasure. Maximize time in areas that bring you more joy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Are you a bit territorial about a project or maybe something you've dedicated a lot of time or energy to? When you feel like you no longer have the final decision in matters, it may bring out that Scorpio edginess in you.

However, being a strong leader means knowing when you have people around you who can do work better than you can. Tap into this potential resource and take advantage of it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Are you feeling less focused or unclear lately? You may struggle with your intuition today due to being tired or disinterested in the outcome.

This sensation can feel frustrating at times but don't worry. It won't last forever. You may go days, weeks or even months without a flash of insight, and then suddenly a lot of new ideas come rushing in. Wait for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Hold back your temper if you feel it flaring today. You may experience a slightly shorter fuse than usual. If you need to step back to regain composure, do so.

It's much wiser to be emotionally regulated and say nothing at the wrong time than to say the wrong thing when the timing feels right to speak.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You always have a choice. Even when you feel unempowered, there are choices to be made. You might not see the way out of a problem right now, but it appears when your mind is calm.

Don't let anxiousness or fear cause you to believe you're stuck. You're not. You may not see what's in front of you just yet.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Are you unsure about yourself or a situation? When you feel like you need more answers, ask questions. Don't let uncertainty tell you you have no right to speak.

A simple miscommunication can be clarified with conversations, but if you don't open up and talk, how will you know where you stand?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.