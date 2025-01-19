The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Your Zodiac Sign On January 20, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for January 20, 2025. We have a busy start to the week with the Sun in a new sign while the Moon is in Libra. Our social batteries are charged, which can lead us toward social interactions that are both positive and potentially negative if not managed well.

The good news is that today's daily tarot card for everyone reveals material success is possible. The Four of Pentacles promises monetary success, projects getting done and a sense of fulfillment before the day ends. What else is in store for your zodiac sign on Monday? Let's find out.

Daily one-card tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Monday, January 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Life can be confusing, especially if you have many options. Do you need to change but don't know where to start? What has worked for you in the past? The first thing is to avoid feeling stressed when you feel unsure.

Keep a running list of your feelings, as well as the pros and cons, until you've narrowed everything down. Then, deciding will be easier.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Look at you, healing and moving forward with your life wonderfully. The road to healing is long, but it moves rapidly when you begin to have momentum.

Life can change instantly, and it doesn't always have to be in a bad way. For you, today begins Day One in the best way possible. Enjoy writing the first page of your new life chapter.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

What does it mean to be strong to you? Do you perceive yourself as assertive and setting firm boundaries that no one can cross? Or do you find you're strongest when vulnerable, more gentle and loving? The way you express your power can change depending on today's scenarios.

Realize that you don't have to fit into one category to show resilience. You can be many things at the same time. Allow yourself to exist outside of any assumptions or expectations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Distractions happen, and you can tell when a person's energy is throwing off the entire flow of the day. Are you extra sensitive to energy? Do you often feel the emotions or vibes of others?

Today may be one of those days where you have to close yourself off from anything that feels intensely negative or sad. Can you help others if you're overly affected at the moment? Your awareness is the key to being there without getting absorbed by a moment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Finances and the economy can feel scary and overwhelming when uncertain about the future, a job or career prospects. It's normal to have concerns, perhaps helpful.

The more you know what areas require fortifying, the sooner you can proactively protect yourself from any problems.

What do you need in savings to feel secure? What areas of life are you most vulnerable in your finances? Work on those areas first.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Do you love to shop, especially when you need retail therapy? Set a limit on spending so you don't exhaust your budget.

Consider shopping at thrift stores or local markets where you can barter prices or find high quality but affordable bargains. Don't shop alone; take a friend with you and have fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Have you experienced any form of loss lately? Even the happiest moments bring a bit of sadness when they are over. You may miss having company after a visit with friends. Perhaps you miss the summer when the weather was warmer, and you had more outdoor activities to do.

Feeling forlorn is the perfect motivation to create a list of things you want to do in the future. What belongs on your bucket list? What things do you feel will add value to your life and create lasting memories?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Are you busy as a bee lately? In the name of productivity, you may add many items to your list of things to do and then do too much. The root cause of overwork can be people-pleasing.

When you say yes to something new, ask yourself your motivation. What do you need to satisfy to make others happy — or are you doing things authentically to please yourself?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

The universe speaks when you are ready to listen. Have you noticed any synchronicities taking place around your life? What repeat numbers are popping up with unusual consistency?

What repeat phrases are coming to you lately in written or verbal form? The universe has a message, and it doesn't waste time when it needs to reach you loudly and clearly. When you sense something unusual is happening, pay attention.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You can quit if needed because, Capricorn, sometimes stopping a task makes the most sense. When you get a little nudge to stop doing a very specific activity and unhappiness kicks in, that's your spirit speaking.

The universe tells you when your heart is in the right place and doing what's in your nature, and it also lets you know when things are off, and it's time to stop. Listen to your heart, and follow where it leads you!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Do you need to wait until later to start a family or add pets to your home? The timing may be off even if the pet distribution system seems to have picked you up.

Today, be extra cautious about taking in animals to care for. If the timing is wrong for you, trust it's perfect for someone else. You don't want to stand in the way of fate. Saying yes to something not meant for you could delay another person's destiny.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Do you have what it takes to be a leader? You may feel incompetent or incapable of leading a crowd, but you can learn with practice.

Read books on leadership. Ask questions from people you admire and respect for their organizational skills. Look at your growth in stages, and don't be so judgmental about your slow start. Everyone has to start somewhere.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.