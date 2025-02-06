The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 7

Your February 7, 2025, one-card tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign. According to the tarot cards, what's in store for you during the Sun in Aquarius and the Moon in Gemini?

Today's daily tarot card for all zodiac signs is the Hanged Man. This tarot card reminds us not to put our own lives on hold for the sake of someone else. What projects or dreams do you hold off on pursuing because you need or want approval from others? Why not do what you want to do now?

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You can handle everything and anything you set your mind to, Aries. Even under the harshest circumstances, you rise to the challenge and find a way to figure things out.

You are strong and capable, revealing this courageous side of your personality today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

What is your greatest personality trait, Taurus? Is it your listening ability or your unusual knack for seeing things through to the end?

You may find that certain things you consider weaknesses are also strengths. Kindness, forgiveness or generosity may be hard to do with someone you feel hurt you, but your ability to see past it is very courageous.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Look at you, Gemini. You're making changes and doing things that improve your future.

What do you plan to set into place first for your next project? What are you working on that helps you to learn and self-improve?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are sad and bittersweet. Do you wish you could go back in time and do something different?

While you can't turn the clock, you have a bright future with ample opportunities. Count your current blessings and watch how the universe multiples them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel unfair at times. You may be entering a type of legal battle and wonder if you'll get a fair trial or a person who will judge impartially.

This tarot card indicates your ability to get what you're asking for, and doing so in good time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Let go of the past, Virgo. Some people cling to the past because that's the only way to remain connected. If you have let a person go, move on, too.

It's good to have new hobbies and things you want to do to occupy your mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, how do you handle financial risk when it comes to property? Do you consult with experts to see if you are entering a good deal, or do you lean on your logic and think you have it handled?

Today, before you write something to a family member or agree to a long-term commitment, fix your mistake.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Your luck is about to improve, Scorpio. Things are looking up for you, and you'll discover that the harder you work, the better your life becomes.

Don't quit if it seems like your efforts are going unnoticed, but if you've not had the 'conversation' how can you see things get better?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

How are you using your intellectual energy? Today, aim to tackle one subject, project, or conversation that demands your mental power.

You're ready for a big challenge, and working through something with seriousness can bring you a lot of pleasure.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

How is your work relationship with a boss or authority figure? Today, build trust and harmony with those you need to collaborate with.

Giving your best can earn you a lot of credibility. Focus on the positives when working with others. Practice a strong work ethic that fosters unity with others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You can overcome so many challenges, especially if you set your mind to do so. It may, at first, feel confounding or bewildering to think you need to do something you dislike; however, imagine how powerful your character and grit will be on the other side.

Just like working muscle builds strength, working on tough projects develops character.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

A penny saved is one earned; today, you're encouraged to keep what you have for as long as possible.

You may find an item you want to impulse buy; however, try remaining in control when shopping. Something may come up, and you may need your money later.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.