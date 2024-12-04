What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 5, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Today's one-card tarot reading reveals a lot of thoughtful energy for each zodiac sign. The Aquarian Moon on December 5, 2024, brings out our pensive nature. If you have things to do that involve research or data entry, Thursday is a great time to focus on tech and computer-related activities.

If we take a hint from the cards, the best activities involve making money, following our instincts when pursuing money-driven activities, and giving to others when possible. Let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign this Thursday.

The daily tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on December 5, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Aries, it's a good time to reflect on your places of weakness. While they can be unexciting to acknowledge, everyone has vulnerabilities and things to which they are more prone.

In addition to being aware of your strengths, knowing your weaknesses serves a purpose, too. By grasping them well, you can identify the areas that can become stumbling blocks to walking in your goals and values.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Not everything is worth your time and attention, Taurus. It is okay to realize that something isn't what you thought it was.

There can be strength in acknowledging something for what it is instead of what you wish it were. Today is wonderful to consider what you are investing in, including emotionally, and examine if it is a wise use.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The light at the end of the tunnel is coming, Gemini — you may have moments of renewed inspiration and strength. This is a time to hold fast to your hope and vision for the future. Your faith will be the substance that brings it to fruition!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Continue to work for success, Cancer, and your recognition is coming. This card is a model of the rewards of your hard work. It is time to celebrate your wins and every step of the journey that has gotten you to where you are.

Even before you may be publicly praised, continue acknowledging your efforts; let your confidence come from within!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You are talented in many ways, Leo. You may enjoy a hobby or a craft you are skilled in. Today is a wonderful day to find joy in your pursuits and the work of your hands. Additionally, this may be the time to develop a vision for where you want to take it. You may wish to collaborate with others or develop your craft's platform.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You weren't meant to experience life on your own, Virgo. Today is a beautiful day to embrace the relationships in your life, especially those with whom you have a natural attraction or match of energy. Enjoying your bonds with others can sweeten life and give you strength.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

If you wish to develop full financial freedom, Libra, you can do so. Consider it a reminder to hold fast to the things you hope for and have faith in their coming.

Paired with your hard work, you can have comfort and success in even greater measures than you currently do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are a unique, innovative person, Scorpio. This is a wonderful time to fully embrace your gifts and convictions with courage.

When your skills are coupled with confidence, there is nothing you can't do! This is the moment to take control of the areas you wanted but were hesitant to before. Move with power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

With life's ups and downs, you may feel like you are doing a balancing act, Sagittarius. You may have to work with what life throws at you, even while striving toward your pursuits.

However, you are fully capable of doing so. This is a good time to trust your judgment and lean on your instincts. This period can bring out strengths you didn't know you had!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You may feel limited by rules and structures that you have followed, Capricorn. This may be when you break free of the old, even to the point of being unconventional. You may question traditions or things you have always obeyed. This is a good time to be reflective and venture out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

Everything you need is in you and around you, Aquarius. This is a wonderful time to persevere and face your fears. While you may be inclined to push it off or think through your doubts, action may be the only solution to get what you want. Don't wait for things to be perfect, but push through with the strength you have. By doing so, you will overcome.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You may be straining away from all-or-nothing thinking, Pisces. Many things in your life may not be black and white, and responses with that in mind are required. This may be a time to enjoy things in moderation or strive for a healthier balance. It's easier said than done, but it may look like straying away from extremes. Set boundaries where needed.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.