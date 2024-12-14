What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 15, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your Sunday tarot horoscope is here! On December 15, 2024, we have a Full Moon in Gemini bringing change for each zodiac sign. Full Moons are powerful moments in the universe. Whenever we have a Full Moon, it's time to let go of old things to make room for new energy.

We see this invitation to release negative energy from the universe in Sunday's tarot card spread, with eight out of twelve cards in reverse. Reverse cards invite us to draw our energy inward and prepare to release it in a sensible, smart, and wise way. Let's see what this means for us this Sunday.

Tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 15, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Do you nurse a grudge or let angry feelings go? Past negative emotions may come to visit today, but you get to decide if you'll let them stay. During the Full Moon, release what isn't healthy or helpful to you any longer. Learn from past experiences and use them in a beneficial way. See something that had the potential to bring you harm, and find a way to use that for a greater purpose.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Yes, Taurus, your big pay-off is coming, but are you worried it won't happen soon enough? Life often works within the laws of cause and effect. Did you put in the time and effort? Even if you feel like you could have done more to advance your success, the universe pays attention to your heart and intentions just as much as your actions. Trust and have faith that what is yours will come. Believe!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

How's your intuition working for you today? Insight and clarity can be harder to capture when thinking about too many things at once. When was the last time you mentally cleared your mind? Do you have time to meditate today? Meditate when you can and allow yourself to get grounded. Spend a moment in nature and focus on gratitude. Do something that releases your fears and makes room for your faith.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

How have you framed certain aspects of your past? Do you feel jaded or disenchanted about friendship, love or money? This is the time when letting go of your expectations serves you well.

What did you anticipate would happen but didn't? How might this turn into a blessing in the future? What if a closed door was protection and a celestial blessing?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

What career field have you chosen? Are you having second thoughts about what you do for a living and want to change jobs? Tap into your social and professional network to see your opportunities. You might be surprised that your timing is perfect.

Your heart's nudge in a different direction could prompt you to answer a call for a new venture elsewhere. Don't ignore your feelings; they are there for a reason. Even if nothing seems to happen now, you are planting seeds for future growth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You are working hard to build your career and want everything to be just right. Are you excited but tired at times? The exhilaration of success can be a dual-edged sword that is tough to wield but too precious to set down until you've made your dreams come true.

Today, your tarot card urges you to consider balance a beneficial art toward your goals. Rest can give you the energy to double down at work. Go you!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready for an adventure, and you may not care where the path leads you as long as it's fun and you learn something new. You may receive news of travel or get an invitation to go off to some distant place — internationally.

Do you want to book a cruise or visit a foreign country and take a tour? Apply for or update your passport to get things ready. Start planning, even if it's just on paper or create a vision board to help you conceptualize what you will do and when.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

The holidays are here, and with that comes many expectations to give and make others happy. It's wonderful that you want to be charitable and show people how much you love them. The caveat is to remain mindful of your own energy needs.

You don't want to give so much that you feel angry or resentful for overgiving later. Find that fine line and try not to cross it. Your loved ones won't know that you set it there for your peace of mind or financial safety.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

A retreat from life's noise can be such a delicious escape from the everyday. To others, leaving the world behind can seem odd, but for you, it's necessary.

If you don't want to be online or feel like introverting into your own world, do so. It's important to do what's best for you so that when the timing feels right, you can give yourself to others without any reservations.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Do you like to write? Do you have a hobby that helps you process your emotions or gives you joy? Today, doing things that boost your confidence and happiness is strongly encouraged. Exercise. Dance. Move around and let the cares of the day fall by the wayside. Take the pressure off yourself to perform and live in the moment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

"Thank you" are two words that are wonderful to hear but often forgotten around people you know well. Practicing gratitude can encourage others to be thankful for your time together.

You can boost the spirits of your family, friends, and coworkers by going the extra mile and finding reasons to say compliments or notice nice things. Try it and see how the day goes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

There is no place like home, eh, Pisces? Your home may be where your heart is all day, and you'll love it. Slip into your cozy slippers or your comfiest jammies. Do you have a favorite robe or soft socks that make you feel snug and secure? Bask in life's simple pleasures. Hot cocoa makes everything feel better.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.