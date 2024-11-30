The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 1, 2024

What do you want to accomplish this week?

Written on Nov 30, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For December 1, 2024 Pinkbrush | Canva Pro
Advertisement

Here we are, zodiac signs. December 1 is here, and each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for the start of a new month and the beginning of our end to 2024. Not only do we have a fresh month before us, but we also experience a New Moon in Sagittarius. 

A New Moon in Sag points us to adventure, learning, and thinking about the future and healthy living before setting a new year's resolution. You have time to figure it out. Either way, it's nearly a wrap, and there's something you may need to know or think about on Sunday. 

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Daily tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on December 1, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to come out of your shell, Aries. After you've kept to yourself for some time, perhaps for soul-searching, the first step back into the world can feel like the hardest. 

But, guess what, Aries. Today can be different. You can take the first step! It's possible. Think about what will motivate you. Aim for what you desire!

RELATED: 5 Misunderstood Zodiac Signs Who Are Desperate For Some Compassion

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many options to choose from, Taurus. What skill do you wish to cultivate next? What area do you want to focus on the most? 

Ask yourself which skill will help you to achieve this goal, then focus on it the most.

RELATED: Astrologer Reveals The Most Beautiful Zodiac Sign With The Most Sensitive Heart

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You deserve to feel happy, Gemini. You may suffer from survivor's guilt, believing that you don't deserve to be happy when someone you love is sad or suffering. However, your joy is contagious. It impacts the people you care about and who care for you. 

What if your happiness motivates others who need a reason to keep going? Consider being that voice of joy during the holidays that are often silently difficult for others.

RELATED: Twin Flame Zodiac Signs, According To Astrology

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

The sky is the limit, Cancer, but you will want a game plan to maximize success and improve your outcomes. 

Today, imagine that all the resources you need are at your fingertips, even if they aren't. The universe will meet you where you are. 

RELATED: The One Thing That Almost Instantly Puts Each Zodiac Sign In A Good Mood

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hang Man, reversed

Pursue what you want, even if others think you need to wait. Your heart knows the timing and when things will feel right for you. 

Do you need to let another person's opinion guide your life? What if they are wrong? Do what's best for you.

RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Well, Virgo, it may be time to accept that some people prefer to remain cynical and slightly unhappy. 

This may be their way of protecting a wounded heart or preventing disappointment in the future. You can try to change people, but perhaps loving them where they are is the superior option.

RELATED: The Most Powerful Zodiac Affirmations For Each Sign

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

What's your purpose in life? When planning the future, consider the long game. What do you want to achieve? 

Write down the type of life you want to live in the future. Create a vision board or write a mission statement. See it as if it were already yours. 

RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

It takes bravery to change. You may realize that there are many things you need to do differently. Your past mistakes can go under evaluation so they don't happen again. 

Doing deep soul-searching takes time, and yet it's rewarding and powerful. You are healing and outgrowing old patterns. Give yourself room to grow without judging your decisions too harshly.

RELATED: 10 Zodiac Friendships That Really Shouldn't Work, But Somehow Do

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You can be a comic sometimes, and there are situations, however tough they may be, that require a certain sense of humor to get through them. 

Today, focus on laughter. Find the silliness or irony in each moment. Infuse lightness into heavy problems to make them easier to manage.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have so much to offer, Capricorn. If you are at a place where you feel secure financially, this holiday season is perfect for being generous with others. 

Consider causes that resonate with your beliefs. Help pet shelters or children in crisis. Give where your heart leads.

RELATED: The Most Incompatible Zodiac Signs For You To Be In A Relationship With — And Why

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success In November 2024
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' In 2024

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's OK to quit when it feels like you are participating in a futile battle. Perhaps you have been trying to keep up with others and want to be yourself. 

A quest for authenticity is a wonderful, noble reason to give up what you struggled to attain. Ask yourself why you want to do things differently. See the value in your decision-making.

RELATED: The One Zodiac Sign That Makes The Best 'Personality Hire' In The Workplace — 'They Are Intuitive, Great Managers & Connect Everyone'

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are so intelligent, Pisces. When you combine your intellect with your emotional, intuitive nature, it's a powerful combination. 

Try not to focus on one as strong as the other — tap into both. They help you see into situations clearly and make the best decision.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs That Are Basically The 'Universe's Favorites'

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Advertisement