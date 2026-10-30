The Tarot Horoscope Is Here With Some Advice For Your Zodiac Sign On Halloween

Both the Moon and Sun are in water signs on October 31, so your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope today comes with some advice that's directly tied to your emotional energy. And yep, it might be time to make room for necessary change.

Today's tarot pull for the collective happens to be the Death card, which actually matches the vibe on Saturday for Halloween. This card is about endings that are part of the natural progression of life. What you let go of this weekend paves the way for a phase of new life. Let's go!

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Saturday, October 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower, reversed

It's on you, Aries. Today's motto is see something, say something. You're at this very interesting spot in time where you can solve a problem long before it starts. On October 31, that fast thinking works out perfectly for a relationship that's going off course.

Instead of waiting to see if things change on their own, the reversed Tower card says you can call out the warning signs now. Do what you need to do now to avoid more work later.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Cups

You were a different person when you first entered this relationship. You've changed a lot. The Eight of Cups usually shows up when you've outgrown what you have.

You might feel guilty about how you feel. There are two choices, though, Taurus. Either find things to enjoy together and build new common ground, or talk about what is stopping you from moving on.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Swords, reversed

You were hurt in the past. Almost every conversation you've had during this retrograde season made you think about that other person.

Yet, here you are. Saturday, I think you're realizing that you can stop yourself now. You've got other things to talk about and dreams to chase. You're no longer going to let a past situation be in your life. You're ready to wipe this slate clean and move on.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Cups, reversed

Cancer, you have done so much to get to this place in your life. The thing is that you have to let the old you go, and that can come with reservations at times.

The thing is that it's best to fulfill the things you know are best for you rather than stay where others are comfortable but you feel miserable. You have a tough decision to make on October 31 but one you can work through in the right way.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Devil, reversed

On October 31, you catch yourself doing something that welp, you know you probably shouldn't do. It's a pesky habit. You keep telling yourself after this one time you'll stop.

The thing is you said that yesterday and here you are again. The Devil, reversed is a reminder that it's never too late to commit to making it happen. Catch yourself midway and see that as a success.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You don't realize it yet, but a part of you is still stuck in survival mode. You might not think that you have anything to worry about but part of you holds back when you are meant to give your all.

Your joy is for you to express, Virgo. You shouldn't worry about past mistakes happening again. According to the reversed Five of Pentacles, you've learned and are much wiser now.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The World

It's kind of weird that when something is complete you feel like you have to do one more finishing touch. It's partially because you want to believe that doing so will make it even more perfect.

But when something is done, Libra, there's no need to keep struggling. If the project is over or the argument has been resolved, let it go.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Fool

New is always so exciting and it makes you want to do whatever you're itching for now. That sensible side of you might kick in on Saturday and get you thinking that there's too many risks and talk yourself out of a great idea.

The thing is that you don't need every single detail. It can be fun figuring things as you go along. It might even be useful to you to not know. That way you can be flexible when you need to be.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Are you procrastinating on something that you ought to do now? Sagittarius, one thing you ought to know is that you can overthink yourself out doing what you need to do. You can actually become your own worst enemy by doing that.

The Eight of Wands says it's time for you to take action and not wait for the right moment to come. Follow-through has to do with you acting before circumstances change.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

You are doing such a good job handling things, Capricorn. Sometimes that does require you to act protectively over your time and your resources. On October 31, though, consider if you've become a little too controlling about the process.

It's ok to delegate a task to someone who can help you so you can focus on other things. At first, you might wonder if they will do it as well as you do. Maybe they won't but does that really matter? You get a chance to make improvements and become better as a team.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot

Hang in there, Aquarius. There's a point in the day on Saturday where you might feel like quitting. The Chariot tarot card is saying that this tough moment is actually your character developing.

You can learn to be stronger and braver. You will look back at this moment once you're on the other side and really value that you didn't give up on yourself.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Swords, reversed

This relationship is not like the one in the past. You might feel like you have to always look back and make sure no one ever hurts you again.

When reversed, the Three of Swords is a good sign that this time around you're so much smarter than before. You're picking from a place of strength, not weakness. That shows differently in how you enjoy doing life with someone now.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.