The Monthly Horoscope For November 2026 Is Here For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's horoscope is here for November 2026 and it's drawing on a need to lead with confidence and authenticity. This month encourages reflection so you remember what you've learned and don't repeat mistakes. On November 9, the New Scorpio Moon reveals a hidden influence that amplifies your personal power.

The powerful portal that opens on Angel Number Day 11/11 addresses the leap of faith that has you feeling like you're free-falling with nowhere to land. On November 11, you stick the superhero landing and the journey feels worthwhile, but the plot twist suggests that there is more to your story than you realize. Sagittarius season begins on November 22, igniting your wildfire spirit and desire to follow your destiny. The Full Gemini Moon on November 24 welcomes connections that come full circle. By the time Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp week ends a day before Thanksgiving on November 25, you are ready to step into the holiday season grateful for the chances you took and ready to have conversations that prove freedom and stability can coexist when you trust yourself enough to pursue both.

Each zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for November 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This month, your passion and chemistry are highlighted, Aries. You will make no apologies for being on the hunt for the missing piece to your puzzle. November is when you find it.

On November 12, when Sappho slips into Libra energy, what once felt like a mismatch suddenly begins to fall into place. It's when passionate Eros enters Capricorn on November 20 that your desire really intensifies.

No distractions will throw you off this time. You refuse to waste your energy on what doesn't excite or inspire you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This is the month you channel the Beast from Beauty & the Beast. You want the respect you've earned, and that's not a request. Oh, you're more expressive than usual in November because Venus and Mercury station direct on November 13.

You've worked hard, Taurus, and you know your value. Not only do you deserve to be treated right, but you know you could be anywhere in the world and you choose to be here. You won't continue to stay where you feel unappreciated.

It's time for people to make the right decision. If they don't, you'll make it for them by the middle of the month.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The key phrase for you this November is what took you so long? Are you saying that, or is someone saying it to you, Gemini?

This month, Angel Number Days 11/1 (November 1) and 11/11 (November 11) reveal what has been in front of you all along. Suddenly, the signs make sense. It's such a relief to realize you weren't imagining this. The opportunity. The answer. The connection.

You couldn't see it before, but you see it now. There's no going back. Only forward.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Whatever you've been trying to do, Cancer, you have an opportunity to do this month. The beauty is that you don't have to ask for permission, and you're not looking for it either.

This energy is courtesy of the week of November 12 to 18. That week, there's Sappho in Libra. Venus and Mercury turn direct. A First Quarter Aquarius Moon and the start of a Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp week. All these astrological events point to one indisputable truth.

You're done waiting. You're going for yours and bringing the people who deserve to be by your side along.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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November 2026 has people seeing sides of you that they usually don't get to see. You are more than just sunshine and it shows this month.

You're showing your heart, Leo. Bringing peace, light, warmth, and life to every situation you're a part of. You can thank the New Scorpio Moon on November 9 for amplifying personal power. People know you for your fire. Now, they will get to know you for your loyalty and depth. Not to mention your staying power.

It's not that they refused to see it before. It's that you never allowed them to get close enough to see it. Now, they get to see more than your star power. They get to see your heart.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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November's energy makes you more direct and unapologetic. You're removing what no longer fits in favor of what does fit. People won't be as shocked by your selectivity. They'll be more surprised by how comfortable you are enforcing it, Virgo.

Blame it on Venus and Mercury stationing direct on November 13. During retrograde, hidden agendas and information were revealed, and that was all she wrote. This month, every move you make is with the knowledge you gained from that time.

There's no need to hold back now. As far as you're concerned, let's all be honest.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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In October, you found what was missing or unexpectedly received an opportunity you didn't know was yours until it was, Libra. This month, you're ready to explore it.

Even after only being exposed to it briefly, you feel more balanced and relaxed in November. And the best part is you're just getting started.

When Sappho enters your sign on November 12, you really get to see why this situation is a better fit than anything that's come before it. By the time the Full Gemini Moon shines on November 24, you really get to settle into the idea, believing that it is here to stay for a while.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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November's energy encourages you to take action, Scorpio. Make the move. Stand tall in what you stand for. You have so much appeal this month that it engages the right people, so to keep their attention you have to keep moving.

During the First Quarter Aquarius Moon on November 17, what you do or don't do shows what's worth it to you. When Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp week begins on November 19, it stirs your soul to the point that you're ready to live your most authentic truth as Eros enters Capricorn the next day.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, you are well-known as the fire that brings all the smoke. You wear that title proudly. It ignites your spirit and helps you feel free enough to be unapologetically true to yourself. The New Scorpio Moon intensifies this energy on November 9.

When the November 17 First Quarter Aquarius Moon shines, you make no apologies for who you are. This month is only about one thing for you and that's being irresistibly passionate when exploring what's best for you until you live the best life that's meant for you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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In November, you are taking action to get something moving quickly, Capricorn. This may confuse folks because they're used to taking your sweet time until you know it's right.

But here's the deal about your energy this month. You're confident enough to know it's right. When Mars in Leo opposes the First Quarter Aquarius Moon on November 17, you can tell this is the right timing. That's why you're not worried.

This energy activates you in a new way that no one has seen before. So what if you're unrecognizable? At least you get the job done in an incredibly memorable way.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This month, you are so comfortable in your own skin, Aquarius. I know. Shocking. Your confidence is your superpower in November, and you're meant to spread the love.

You earn respect more respect for finding yourself when you show other people the way too. You can thank the New Scorpio Moon for amplifying your personal power on November 9.

But then, as Venus and Mercury go direct on November 13, you are divinely gifted with a platform and followers to guide. Lead the way.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Here's the good news, Pisces. Your dreams already started coming true last month. So, this month, their meaning and your purpose with them are deepening.

Both Angel Number Day 11/1 and Angel Number Day 11/11 awaken so much in you that things come together to make sense in a way they never have before. The November 1 Third Quarter Leo Moon combined with Uranus retrograde in Gemini shows you how strong you are and how precious your heart is. This is when you recognize the blessing in this divine assignment.

The waxing crescent moon in Sagittarius on November 11 helps you spread your generous hope and sparkle everywhere you go, proving why you are the perfect person for this assignment.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.