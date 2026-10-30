Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 5 Zodiac Signs After Angel Number Day 10/31

This Halloween is a day of news so good it's scary. October 31 may be the spookiest day of the year, but the astrology says otherwise.

The numbers 10 and 31 meet on Saturday to bring us a fresh start and a major life upgrade. After Angel Number Day 10/31, life finally starts getting better for five zodiac signs. What a treat!

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's your birthday season, Scorpio, and that means great things are in store. Saturday's energy proves it. The waning Cancer moon is bringing back a situation from the corner of your mind. It had potential before, but not enough to take it seriously.

Well, times have changed, and Angel Number Day 10/31 lets you know it's time to give it your all. This is not a game. Not anymore. This is real, and it's worth exploring. It's worth the effort because it can change your life for the better.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Angel Number Day 10/31 shows you the light at the end of a dark tunnel, Leo. And the best part is that the closer you get to it, the brighter you shine.

It's hard to admit, but you were starting to lose hope that things would ever get better. Knowingly or not, you sent out a cosmic Bat Signal asking for more light. On Halloween, the universe delivers. The waning gibbous moon in Cancer revives your heart and hope. It gives you the energy to believe in the best and to keep it pushing. Great things are on the horizon.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturday's energy feels almost too good to be true, Capricorn. And yet, it is what it is. Well-timed. Beautifully perfect. Divinely tied to you like a kite to a string. You're not really going to argue that, are you?

Angel Number Day 10/31 sets the stage for a situation that will make your life so much better. In your heart of hearts, you can feel it. And that feeling is all you need to charge ahead. There's no need for overthinking or extra conversations. You know what you need to do, so get to it!

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Woah! On Angel Number Day 10/31, there is more than enough good fortune to go around. Yet, it all seems to be coming to you, Cancer. Are you complaining? I think not!

With the Moon in your sign on Saturday, you are really feeling the love. Let it flow through you and become one with you. It sounds very zen, but that's the mindset you need to make this energy work for you. The world is yours. That's a given. Whether or not you can handle it is the question. (You can!)

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Here's what you need to know about Angel Number Day 10/31, Libra: You are attracting everything you said you wanted. Of course, this is fantastic news. But I have to ask: Do you remember everything you said you wanted? Because words really do have power, and this day proves it.

Halloween doesn't want to scare you. Well, maybe just a little. It more so wants to warn you of the power of your tongue. Be careful what you wish for, because it might just come true. And in this case, it has. Are you ready? Absolutely.

Advertisement

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.