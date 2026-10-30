4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck The Day Of Halloween

Jupiter rules luck, and it just so happens to speak with the Sun in Scorpio on October 31, 2026. That's why four zodiac signs are attracting some pretty darn major abundance from the universe this Halloween.

Jupiter in Leo gives opportunities to people when they're actually doing something that they love. When you feel like a little kid today, that's where the magic happens. These astrological signs are about to receive some good fortune on Saturday. Yay.

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1. Cancer

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Scorpio season emphasizes what makes you happiest. Especially what you've denied doing because of all the other obligations you have to fulfill. Yet, on October 31, you find yourself doing work that feels like play. It's almost a ritual because you're totally into it.

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You're attracting the one thing everyone could always use more of, money. But you're not even trying! On Saturday, you're just plugging along, doing something you enjoy, and an idea comes to you. That's how Jupiter works when it's in Leo. It brings you big dreams when you're playing and having fun.

The Sun helps you to discover things you didn't realize about yourself. The only way to really know what's in your heart is to be in the middle of doing what you feel passionate about.

2. Virgo

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You're rarely a yapper, and when the Sun is in Scorpio, you're even quieter and more secretive. On October 31, when Jupiter speaks to the Sun, it helps you to have an honest conversation with yourself. You don't like certain things, and you are tired of compromising yourself.

The really crazy thing about this Halloween is how it shapes everything that follows. All the annoyances seem to fade into the distance. It's like the universe just wanted you to say you were at the end of your rope.

Perhaps it was so you could truly appreciate this moment. You do. Down to your soul, you do. It's the richest, most abundantly blessed day you've had in a while. Yay!

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3. Sagittarius

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On Saturday, all eyes are on you, Sagittarius. Jupiter brings you honors and all the rewards that your talents have earned. You feel this sense of relief. Finally, the drought of attention seems to be watered! Someone important compliments you, and they mean it.

People hear so many good things about you that you can tell your time is finally coming. You've been doing the work, and you have wanted this moment. It's not just about the compensation you could receive. Money comes and goes. It's the respect you've craved. If you earn it and protect it, that's what lasts forever.

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4. Aquarius

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You're rich in love on Saturday. Your love life is going so well that you decide you don't want anyone to know. You don't want to announce it to the world. You don't want anyone to ruin what you've found. You want quiet, hidden love that you cherish and protect.

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On October 31, the Sun in Scorpio makes you want your relationship not so public. You want to honor the person you care about with your whole heart. You don't need anyone to know that you're together. The world's validation doesn't matter. It's actually distracting. You'd rather you and your partner fell off the grid and enjoy each other's company.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.