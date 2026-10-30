Your Horoscope For Saturday, October 31: Halloween Feels Different This Year

Daily horoscopes for October 31, 2026 and if Halloween feels different this year, it's because the Moon in Cancer is square Venus in Libra. Since Venus is retrograde, each zodiac sign should expect some ghosts of the past to come into the picture on Saturday. Spooky!

Even though Venus rules relationships, that doesn't mean your ex is about to text you asking about your Halloween plans. That's a possibility, but since the Moon is in Cancer, I think the real ghosts people are being haunted by on Saturday are past versions of themselves. So if going out in full costume doesn't seem as exciting this year, that's why. Small parties with your inner circle or spending the night at home watching scary movies can absolutely be just as fun if that's the case. Either way, have fun!

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Moon being in Cancer on Saturday makes you more of a homebody than usual on Saturday. Doesn't mean you have to stay home for Halloween, Aries, but October 31 might just feel a little different this year.

I would take some extra precautions because I think you'll be easily overstimulated around too many people. The good thing is you don't have to worry about having any FOMO. Silver linings!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, you're only one person. And you only get so many days to yourself. Be careful of RSVPing yes to too many things this Halloween!

Best thing you can do on October 31 is not stray too far from home. Which likely isn't a huge ask for you considering your own home is pretty much your favorite place to be. Especially when there are some little treats there!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You're more financially responsible when the Moon is in Cancer. In this economy, who could blame you? Your costume or Halloween plans may not be as extravagant this year.

Venus retrograde in Libra is actually a good thing in that sense. It makes you creative enough to plan a truly great costume on a budget. You're not so worried about being impressive on Saturday. Having fun is more important.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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You're not trying to please anyone on October 31, Cancer. The Moon in your sign has you more focused on doing what you want.

Just because you usually spend Halloween with the same people every year doesn't mean that tradition has to continue. Especially if there's someone bringing your vibe down. Do your own thing.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This Halloween looks a lot different for you, Leo. I don't see you really feeling up to being the life of the party because the Moon in Cancer tires you out quickly.

My advice for you on Saturday? Whatever your plans are, get there late and leave early. A good ol' Irish exit will serve you well on October 31.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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I think someone wants to go with you to a Halloween event that you're really not feeling. The peer pressure is strong on October 31, Virgo! You're stronger.

The point isn't whether or not you actually go. What's more important is that you do what you want to do. Not do what someone's basically begging you to do. You got this.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Have options on Saturday, Libra. Start getting ready early. Since Venus is retrograde, October 31 is one of those days when it seems like nothing you put on looks quite right.

I think you're noticing the little details no one else would ever see. So at least there's that. Focus on being physically comfortable and you'll have a better night.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Spooky season is YOUR season, Scorpio. But this Halloween is a little different than your normal. Venus retrograde squaring the Moon in Cancer has you pretty fed up with fakeness.

If you have to be around people that you wouldn't exactly consider your favorite, some sort of costume that hides your facial expressions really does come in handy.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, you're one of the few zodiac signs that I think actually does have to deal with Venus retrograde bringing back someone from your past. It's someone you have a quite complicated relationship with.

Scary! But don't let this person ruin your day. If anything, it's a good way to get closure. You're about to see how much you've grown as a person.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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I think someone feels sort of left out of your life lately. Saturday is a good day to include them in your Halloween plans. Even if it's something low-key.

This person is usually very understanding of your busy schedule. A little one-on-one time with them will go a long way in showing them how much you appreciate them.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You love an elaborate Halloween, Aquarius. But the Moon being in Cancer on Saturday tells me things are a little different this year. This spooky season did kind of creep up quickly, didn't it?

All good. Sometimes being spontaneous ends up being a lot more fun anyway. Play it by ear.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, you have some vampires to deal with this Halloween. Energy vampires. They're gonna be drawn to you on October 31 because the Moon in Cancer makes you very high-vibe and happy.

Don't let them drain your energy. And trust me, they WILL try. If someone comes to you with drama, keep it moving. Not your problem!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.