Life's Getting Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After October 31

What do we want? Improvement! How do we get it? Being sensible! That's the message for the four Chinese zodiac signs whose lives get a lot better during Saturday's Earth Tiger Stable Energy.

Tiger gets you the determination to be self-disciplined. Earth energy gives you the grit to remain grounded. Don't rush out the gate without a game plan on Otober 31. No way! You know exactly what you need and want and what stops you from getting it. These animal signs resolve something major before the day is done.

Advertisement

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Life looks much sweeter for you by the end of the day even though it starts off with a pesky situation. It's something you see day after day and you know it has got to change. You can't fix what you don't understand and if it doesn't frustrate you enough, you're likely to become passive.

Advertisement

You've waited long enough for another person to handle this unsavory situation because it's technically not yours to handle. But you'll take it upon yourself to do it. That one thing makes your life so much better just because it's out of the way. Plus, you are practical. You love that you helped another person even if they didn't care enough to handle it themselves.

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've not wanted to partner with this person for a long time, but they are an essential part of your life. They got under your skin too many times, and you realized that loving from a distance was just smart. That emotional distance has been painful, but you needed that space. It really healed you. It looks like that might have helped them, too.

On October 31, you're ready to try connecting again. You let your emotional guard down first, and then you open your heart. You focus on the usefulness of the interaction and don't worry about the rest. They act more respectfully, which makes it easier for you to be kind. This is a good starting point. It makes running into each other easier in various situations, and it makes your life better, too.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Goat, you love doing things by yourself because, hey, you know what you want. On Saturday, you're exhausted. The work never seems to end. You ask yourself: what would make life easier? The answer: a helper. You need someone in your life who takes things off your plate without you having to ask. You don't seem to have that right now.

So, you have to do the second-best thing: reach out and ask for help. It's one of the hardest things you do because you'll hear no a lot. This time, you're persistent. You find one person who has time (and interest). Thankfully!

4. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Saturday, one task that feels more like habit than necessity. You do it for comfort, but now you realize how much time it wastes. Not to mention, it'll put you in a bad mood if you keep it up. You're not interested in staying busy, just using it as an excuse for how you spend your time.

You're done doing mindless stuff. Your time is way too precious. The opportunity comes up, and you find a way to work around it. Incredibly, it's not as hard as you originally thought. What a relief!

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.