3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign Of Hope For The Future On Halloween

It's Halloween, and three zodiac signs are receiving a sign of hope for the future. There's something so lighthearted about this silly holiday. And during Lilith direct, we are very much in touch with the magic.

October 31 can represent new beginnings, as we start to feel stronger as the year goes on. While the summer brings the light, it can also drain us. For these astrological signs, Autumn has always been where our power forms. There's hope in the air now, and it feels good!

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1. Gemini

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On Saturday, Lilith direct is pointing you in the direction of change and renewal. You're starting to feel as if you can finally accomplish some of those plans you began earlier in the year, Gemini. How exciting!

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This transit is both strong and a bit bold, just like yourself. It's the kind of energy you can relate to; a bit rebellious, but also filled with optimism. You have confidence in the future, but it's not blind hope. You're actually putting in the work to make it a good experience.

This is your era of self-belief, and it's only getting stronger from here on out. This is what you needed: a cosmic booster from the stars. Lilith direct sets you back on track, and as long as you keep hope alive, there's nothing you can't do.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

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You're at a place in your life when all you need is for one other person to believe in you. That's all the motivation it takes for you to finally start making moves to become the person you want to be. It's amazing how far a little encouragement can go.

It's not that you're totally reliant upon the approval of others, Cancer. But it sure would help if you could get that last little bit of acknowledgment. You're ready to move on. You just need a push.

On Saturday, you get what you need, because Lilith direct makes it so. This energy inspires you to pursue bigger and better ventures in your life. You have exciting things in your future, and it's all because you have hope in your heart. Keep it up!

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3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Whatever you've done to get yourself where you are right now deserves a round of applause, Scorpio. On Saturday, during Lilith direct, it feels as though the stars are gathering around you to give you this kind of warm reception.

You're doing well, and you know it, but this isn't random or lucky. Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this place, and now, you can rest assured that what's to come will be good.

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You have hope in your heart, and you trust the universe to guide you through the rest of this journey. Big things are on the horizon, and while that might scare some, it only excites you. Right now, you're thinking positively, and that's what counts.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.