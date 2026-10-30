3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When The Moon Squares Venus On October 31, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on October 31, 2026. This is the time of the year when many of us get to see just how well we've done and how our many efforts are ready to bear fruit.

When the Moon squares Venus, we feel exhausted, but happy. For these astrological signs, a period of wealth and success is due, and we are ready to step up and claim what is ours. The future feels secure, which is a lot to say at this point. Still, we forge on!

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1. Sagittarius

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When the Moon squares Venus, we remember that nothing comes easy, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come at all. In fact, on Saturday, we finally start seeing our fair share of returns.

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The tides have turned for you, Sagittarius, and it appears that you are now on the receiving end of great fortune, and well deserved it is. Lucky you! But it's not luck, is it? No. It's fate.

This is a very precious time in your life, as you are truly in touch with the universe. You now understand the power that you hold, and especially the power of your mind. You have an abundant mindset, and that makes all the difference. It's time for you to see the financial success you've been waiting for.

2. Libra

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When the Moon squares Venus on Saturday, your natural call to justice and balance is in full swing. This means that you've decided to give up fear. Yes, that simple. Fear has held you back from making important decisions. But by letting yourself be brave, you've created the space for abundance.

OK, that might be oversimplifying it. Of course, you can't just snap your fingers and never be afraid again. But you can choose not to let the fear keep you from taking action. That's exactly what you're doing now.

You know what it takes to have financial success, and you are doing everything in your power to get it. What's more, the universe has your back. The cosmos sees your dedication and courage, and is finally rewarding you for it.

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3. Aquarius

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The Moon squares Venus on Friday, and it has an interesting effect on your life, Aquarius. It shows you that by staying true to something you love, you get to see how it accumulates through the years. In your case, what's accumulating is money!

You've always been good at saving, and sometimes, you've even sacrificed your need to have things for the sake of saving for the future. You know how important it is to have a rainy day fund.

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Well, on Saturday, your discipline is paying off. You did the right thing way back when, and it put you on the road to prosperity. Financial success is in your near future, and you deserve it. Give yourself a pat on the back, because it's your smarts and hard work that got you here.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.